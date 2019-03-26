Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will square off in a Manhattan courtroom next week over whether the Tesla Inc chief executive should be held in contempt over one of his tweets.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan scheduled oral argument on an SEC contempt motion for April 4 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), after both sides said they saw no need for an evidentiary hearing.

Musk was accused by the SEC of violating his October 2018 fraud settlement with the regulator by tweeting on Feb. 19 to his more than 24 million Twitter followers that Tesla could build around 500,000 vehicles in 2019.

The SEC said that tweet was improper because Musk did not get advance approval from Tesla.

Musk's lawyers have said the tweet was not material, and merely restated a target for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company that he had discussed publicly in January.

John Hueston, a lawyer for Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The SEC did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The settlement was intended to resolve a lawsuit over a Twitter post last Aug. 7 in which Musk said he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

It called for Musk and Tesla to each pay $20 million civil fines, and for Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman.

Legal experts have said a contempt finding could subject Musk to a higher fine, further restrictions, or even removal from Tesla's board or as chief executive. Tesla shares closed Tuesday up $7.35, or 2.8 percent, at $267.77 on the Nasdaq.

The case is SEC v Musk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09:39pELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ
03/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/28ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/21ERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/23TIM COOK : keep opening for sake of global economy
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
03/23ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler Turned Down Peugeot's Merger Approach -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.