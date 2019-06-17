Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Elon Musk becomes 'Daddy DotCom' on Twitter

06/17/2019 | 09:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1140481957341495296 late on Sunday that he had "just deleted" his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to "Daddy DotCom".

Sunday, June 16 was Father's Day in the United States and the Tesla Inc chief has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America's most-watched.

In February, Musk briefly changed his display name to "Elon Tusk" and added an elephant tag to his account.

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.

Under a settlement with the regulator, he is required to have a securities lawyer to review tweets that have material information about the company before publishing.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 1.64% 228.61 Delayed Quote.-32.38%
