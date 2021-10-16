Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference

10/16/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanise VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles.

The comments on Thursday by Musk to a VW managers gathering in Alpbach, Austria, confirmed by Diess via Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1449333401048293378 on Saturday after a report in Handelsblatt daily, included praise of VW for being an "icon" and Tesla's greatest challenger, Handelsblatt said.

The paper said that when asked by Diess why Tesla was more nimble than its rivals, Musk said it came down to his management style and that he is an engineer, first of all, and has an eye for supply chains, logistics and production.

In a post on Linkedin, Diess added that he had brought in Musk as a "surprise guest" to drive home the point that VW needs faster decisions and less bureaucracy for what he called the biggest transformation in VW's history.

"Happy to hear that even our strongest competitor thinks that we will succeed (in) the transition if we drive the transformation with full power," Diess said on Linkedin.

As an example of Tesla's prowess, Diess said it took the rival only two to three weeks to rewrite software to allow for a switch from one type of microchip, which went out of stock, to another.

Diess said in his Saturday tweet that VW, which has emerged as the main contender to Tesla for global electric vehicle supremacy, would continue its dialogue with Tesla.

"We will visit you soon in Gruenheide," the CEO said.

Diess warned last month that the planned opening of Tesla's car factory at Gruenheide near Berlin, the company's first in Europe, will force local industry to step up its game against the fast-growing U.S. electric vehicle maker.

Tesla is awaiting final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) German site.

VW, in turn, plans to build six large battery factories in Europe by 2030 as part of an all-in bet on electric mobility.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.33% 198.66 Delayed Quote.30.34%
Most Read News
 
10/12CATHIE WOOD : ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'
RE
10/11JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
RE
10/15JACK DORSEY : Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet
RE
10/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank turns a profit in Brazil
RE
10/12JACK MA : Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
RE
10/11JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless'
RE
11:39aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11:39aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
RE
10/15VC DAILY : Question: What Makes Decentralized Finance Attractive to Investors?
DJ
10/15Today on Wall Street: Optimism returns
10/14TESLA : Elon Musk Tweets About Starlink Talks With Airlines; Gogo Shares Fall
MT
10/14Musk tweets he is in talks with airlines to install Starlink broadband
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 