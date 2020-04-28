Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Automobile awards The golden steering wheel in Berlin

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is on the cusp of a roughly $750 million (601.7 million pounds) payday as the electric carmaker's stock recovers from a slump caused by the coronavirus, which led the company to close its factories and furlough workers.

Shares of Tesla surged 10% on Monday ahead of the company's quarterly report this week, and in anticipation it could soon reopen its Fremont, California, plant after it was shuttered because of the pandemic.

Monday's rally put Tesla's market capitalization at $145 billion. Importantly for Musk, its stock market value reached a six-month average of $96 billion. Hitting a six-month average of $100 billion would trigger the vesting of the first of 12 tranches of options granted to the billionaire to buy Tesla stock as part of his two-year-old pay package.

Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 1.69 million Tesla shares at $350.02 each. Taking Monday's Tesla closing stock price of $798.75 as an example, Musk could sell those shares for a profit of $758 million.

(GRAPHIC - Elon Musk's options payout: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpweexwpw/Musk%20payout.gif)

Musk receives no salary or cash bonus, only options that vest based on Tesla's market cap and milestones for revenue and profit growth. Musk has already hit a growth target necessary for the first options to vest.

A full payoff for Musk, who is also the majority owner and CEO of the SpaceX rocket maker, would surpass anything previously granted to U.S. executives.

When Tesla unveiled Musk?s package in 2018, it said he could theoretically reap as much as $55.8 billion if no new shares were issued. However, Tesla has since issued shares to compensate employees, and last year it sold $2.7 billion in shares and convertible bonds.

The potential payout for Musk comes after Tesla said this month it would furlough all non-essential workers and implement salary cuts during a shutdown of its U.S. production facilities because of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has slashed U.S. demand for cars and forced several other automakers to also furlough U.S. workers.

Tesla's quarterly report after the bell on Wednesday will show the damage done to global demand by the pandemic and the extent to which a recovery from the coronavirus in China, and a return to production at its Shanghai plant, are helping the U.S. carmaker.

Investors will also focus on Tesla's cash burn related to its interrupted manufacturing and sales, and on Musk's expectations for consumer demand in a potential long-term global recession, Baird analyst Ben Kallo wrote in a client note last week. The closure of the Fremont plant came just as Tesla was increasing production of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle.

Analysts on average expect March quarter revenue to jump 30% to $5.9 billion, according to Refinitiv. That consensus revenue estimate is down from $6.7 billion at the start of February. Analysts on average expect a non-GAAP loss of 36 cents per share.

When shareholders approved Musk's pay package, Tesla was valued at about $53 billion and it faced a cash crunch, production delays and increasing competition from rivals. The pay deal was viewed as massively ambitious because it implied the company's value could grow as much as ten-fold in 10 years, and its potentially huge size led some shareholders to oppose it.

Tesla's market capitalization since then has expanded to nearly three times the combined values of General Motors and Ford Motor.

Musk's subsequent options tranches would vest at $50 billion increments of Tesla market capitalization over the agreement's 10-year period, with the billionaire earning the full package if Tesla's market capitalization reaches $650 billion and the high tech vehicle maker achieves several revenue and profit targets.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -2.03% 784.325 Delayed Quote.90.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:08aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/15ELON MUSK : Tesla, Musk must face shareholder lawsuit over going-private tweet
RE
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/25ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Striking a Defiant Tone, Resisted Pressure to Halt Teslas -- WSJ
DJ
03/17ELON MUSK : Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming
DJ
03/17ELON MUSK : sources
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
03/06ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that "coronavirus panic is dumb"
RE
02/25ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
RE
02/21ELON MUSK : Cnbc
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/26HAROLD HAMM : a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
RE
04/22HENRIK EHRNROOTH : Elevator maker Kone beats forecasts, sees China recovery
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
05:08aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/21JOHN BROWN : Ex-BP boss Browne warns oil will stay low
RE
04/23MASAYOSHI SON : For SoftBank's Son, coronavirus turns vision to illusion
RE
04/24CARL ICAHN : Bloomberg
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Luka Mucic Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak François-henri Pinault Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group