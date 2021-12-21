Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'

12/21/2021 | 11:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont

San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in the world's most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday.

The billionaire, who moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also slammed California for "overtaxation."

Tesla shares, which had hovered near record-highs, lost about a quarter of their value after Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

On Tuesday, Musk sold another 583,611 shares, bringing the total number of shares he has offloaded to 13.5 million - about 80% of what he had planned to sell.

"I sold enough stock to get to around 10% plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here," he said in the interview with satirical website Babylon Bee.

When asked whether he sold the stock because of the Twitter poll, he said he needed to exercise stock options that are expiring next year "no matter what." He also added that he sold an additional "incremental stock" to get near 10%.

Out of the 13.5 million shares sold, 8.06 million were sold to pay taxes related to his options exercise.

Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

"California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation," he said, adding that it is "increasingly difficult to get things done" in California.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
12/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
RE
12/17NAGUIB SAWIRIS : Egypt's Sawiris to sell struggling broadcaster Euronews to Alpac Capital
RE
12/17Tesla faces investor lawsuit over Musk tweets on 10% stock sales
RE
12/19YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
RE
12/20DOMINIC BARTON : Stocks To Slide as Market Worries Mount
DJ
12/15CATHIE WOOD : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund falls near 15-month low ahead of Fed
RE
12/16ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla's Texas factory is $10 billion investment over time
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'
RE
12/21Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'
T3
12/21ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX hit by 132 COVID-19 cases
RE
12/21Musk's SpaceX hit by 132 COVID-19 cases
T3
12/21'Has anyone seen Web3?' Musk, Dorsey mock tech's latest buzzword
RE
12/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Oracle, Pfizer, Tesla, Amgen, Royal Dutch Shell...
12/20Today on Wall Street: Bad timing

Popular Business Leaders
 