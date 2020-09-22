Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:21am EDT
Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said improvements to be unveiled at the electric-vehicle maker's "Battery Day" event would not reach "serious high-volume production" until 2022, knocking its shares down.

Analysts were expecting Musk to unveil at the event plans for Tesla to produce its own battery cell as it seeks to cement its lead over General Motors, Volkswagen and others.

But in a post on Twitter ahead of the Tuesday event, Musk said: "This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."

Tesla expects significant shortages in 2022 and beyond, Musk cautioned, adding it intended to increase cell purchases from Panasonic, South Korea's LG Chem, China's CATL, and possibly other partners.

LG Chem and CATL shares rose after the comments.

But Tesla shares fell more than 5% to $425.50 in extended trade as the tweets cast doubt on whether Tesla would be able to produce its own batteries any time soon - a concern echoed by experts and industry officials.

"Battery firms believe it is not easy to mass produce batteries. It took them a lot of time ... how can Tesla do it overnight?" a South Korean battery industry source told Reuters.

Tesla is working to produce new, bigger battery cells at its Fremont facility, two people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. The new cells will have a diameter of 42 mm, versus the 21 mm ones made at its joint battery factory with Panasonic that are used in Model 3 sedans, the people said.

PRICING PRESSURE

Tesla may have to partner with Panasonic to mass-produce its own cells, Seoul-based battery expert Park Chul-wan said.

The new batteries could boost energy capacity, cut costs and enable faster charging, helping Tesla cars better compete with gasoline ones, Park said.

Some battery industry officials are wary that Tesla's move to produce batteries in-house could put pressure on prices.

"Tesla is sending signals to suppliers that they should further lower costs, and if not, Tesla would source more batteries in-house," a former LG Chem official said.

At the event, Tesla may also unveil its "million mile" batteries, which it is developing with CATL and are expected to have much longer life: the equivalent of 1 million miles or more, versus about 500,000 miles now.

By Akanksha Rana and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -0.05% 197.93 End-of-day quote.86.02%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.76% 30 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
LG CHEM, LTD. -5.86% 627000 End-of-day quote.97.48%
LG CORP. -2.15% 77200 End-of-day quote.4.61%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.51% 962.4 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
TESLA, INC. 1.64% 449.39 Delayed Quote.437.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -5.90% 133.6 Delayed Quote.-24.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:21aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/21WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental to pay dividend to Buffett's Berkshire in cash, not stock
RE
09/21ELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09/21JEFF BEZOS : Illumina to buy Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail in $8 billion deal
RE
09/21RUSSELL GIRLING : TC Energy President, CEO Girling to Retire at End of 2020
DJ
09/21FRANCIS DESOUZA : Sequencing Firm Illumina to Pay $7.1 Billion for Liquid-Biopsy Firm Grail -- Update
DJ
09/19MARY BARRA : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ
DJ
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
09/18MARY BARRA : Mary Barra Finds Success by Getting Smaller
DJ
09/18JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO
RE
09/18ALAN JOYCE : Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic
RE
09/17ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Dutch court freezes stake in Angola's former first family oil feud
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/17MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair investors back O'Leary bonus, but a third withhold support
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/21ELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
09/15LARRY ELLISON : China's ByteDance to Keep Majority TikTok Stake in Oracle Deal Under U.S. Consideration -- 5th Update
DJ
09/19MARY BARRA : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ
DJ
09/21JEFF BEZOS : Illumina to buy Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail in $8 billion deal
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group