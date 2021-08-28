Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

08/28/2021 | 10:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has signaled competition concerns over Nvidia Corp's planned purchase of British chip designer Arm, the Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opened an in-depth probe into the takeover. The probe findings are expected in the coming weeks, according to the newspaper.

Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia is likely to seek European Union antitrust approval for the $54 billion purchase of Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter have said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.57% 226.36 Delayed Quote.73.39%
Most Read News
 
08/26DAVID LI : Exclusive-JOYY's top shareholders plan take-private deal, value firm at up to $8 billion -sources
RE
08/24RICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 billion SPAC merger
RE
08/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
RE
08/23STEPHEN HESTER : EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery
RE
08/24ELON MUSK : Tech Gains -2-
DJ
08/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive-Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat may target more SPACs
RE
08/24WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman committed to finding a deal for PSTH; sold Agilent to raise cash
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
RE
08/27MARKET CHATTER : Tesla Reportedly Files to Sell Electricity in Texas
MT
08/26Alphabet's Waymo to stop selling lidar self-driving car sensors
RE
08/26FACTBOX-Investors are betting on rent-a-robot startups in Silicon Valley 
RE
08/26TESLA : Mystery of space inspired New Zealand rocket man's journey to Nasdaq
RE
08/25VC DAILY : SmartRent Lists Via Investor's Own SPAC
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 