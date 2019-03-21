Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's vehicle deliveries scheduled across Europe, China and North America should be a "primary priority" for all employees during the last 10 days of the first quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in an email to employees on Thursday.

Deliveries set for two continents simultaneously with North America were a first for the Palo Alto, California-based company and the associated stress is something that will not be repeated in subsequent quarters, Musk said in the email seen by Reuters.

Tesla declined to comment further.

"What has made this (delivery targets) particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year," Musk said.

The delivery rate per day is over 600 percent higher than its previous peak, Musk said.

Reuters reported in February that the company's job cuts in January particularly hit the delivery team that supplied electric vehicles to North American customers, indicating a slow pace of deliveries in the near term.

(Reporting by Supriya Roy in Bengaluru and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09:59pELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/15ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14ELON MUSK : Chipotle Appoints New Board Members as Kimbal Musk Steps Down
DJ
03/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use - official
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
02/28ELON MUSK : Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk must address SEC contempt bid as he calls agency 'broken'
RE
02/26ELON MUSK : SEC seeks contempt charge against Tesla's Musk, says tweet violates deal
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Charlie Munger targets active managers, Elon Musk; praises China
RE
02/12ELON MUSK : Pentagon to review certification of Elon Musk's SpaceX launch vehicles
RE
01/28ELON MUSK : Tesla seen forecasting first-quarter loss after Musk warning
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/20MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Shareholder vote clears way for Fridman bid for Spain's DIA
RE
03/19ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03:09aERNESTO BERTARELLI : French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle
RE
03/19RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's new Fox debuts on Nasdaq, names ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to board
RE
03/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk never sought approval for a single Tesla tweet, U.S. SEC tells judge
RE
03/20CARLOS GHOSN : Trial of former Nissan boss Ghosn's expected to start in Sept - NHK
RE
03/15OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian metals tycoon Deripaska sues U.S. over sanctions
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.