Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, which include: Tesla,

Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk

09/01/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk takes the stage to speak at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk on Wednesday signaled a one-year delay in the shipment of Roadster sports car to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks.

Musk had in January hinted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1354869981146738693?lang=en that the Roadster, which was originally set to be launched last year, would be released in late summer of 2022.

"2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages," Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2WItQzY. "Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023."

Global automakers, including Ford Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen, have been caught off guard by a prolonged global chip shortage, forcing many to idle or curtail production.

A year ago, the Silicon Valley billionaire had said in comedian Joe Rogan's podcast that Roadster was lower priority and compared it to a "dessert". "We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff," he said.

He had said a ramp-up in production of sport utility vehicle Model Y and the construction of a vehicle factory in Berlin were more important.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.45% 3357 End-of-day quote.16.66%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.12% 201.05 Delayed Quote.32.07%
Most Read News
 
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
RE
08/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
RE
03:08aBERNARD ARNAULT : Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
RE
08/26DAVID LI : Exclusive-JOYY's top shareholders plan take-private deal, value firm at up to $8 billion -sources
RE
08/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Exclusive-Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat may target more SPACs
RE
08/30LUCA DE MEO : Renault's De Meo pushes Dacia brand with new family car
RE
08/30MARIA MARTINEZ : German Consumer Prices Increased Further in August
DJ
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
02:36pELON MUSK : Tesla's Roadster shipment to be delayed to 2023, says Musk
RE
07:00aFACTBOX-Five facts on the state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging network
RE
06:00aLaunching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage
RE
08/30Today on Wall Street: Back to the guessing game
08/30ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures on Track to Open Higher Ahead of Dallas Fed Manufacturing Data
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 