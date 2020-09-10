Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

Tesla shares rebound from steep rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/10/2020 | 01:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla electric vehicles for test driving are parked in Hanam

Shares of Tesla jumped 5% on Thursday, winning back gains for a second day after suffering their worst one-session rout ever earlier this week.

The electric car maker's rise brought its two-day gain to 17%, far outperforming the Nasdaq, which struggled to recover from a recent sell-off fueled by technology stocks.

Tesla on Tuesday tumbled 21% after S&P Dow Jones Indices opted not to add the world's most valuable carmaker to the S&P 500, surprising traders who had bet heavily that it would be added to the index. Following its rebound on Wednesday and Thursday, Tesla remains down about 23% from its record high close on Aug. 31.

Even after its recent drop, Tesla's stock has surged over 300% this year as the company has reported improved profitability, helped by the sale of regulatory credits that offset losses in its core business of selling cars. Tesla's market capitalization stands at about $360 billion, making it more valuable than all but a handful of U.S. publicly listed companies.

Last week, the six-month average of Tesla's market capitalization surpassed $200 billion, qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for a third tranche of options awarded as part of his 2018 pay package. Together, the three tranches are now worth an unprecedented $8 billion, after accounting for the cost of exercising them.

For a graphic on Elon Musk's expanding payout:

The median compensation for Tesla employees last year was about $58,000, according to a company filing. In April, Tesla cut employees' salaries during a shutdown of its U.S. production facilities because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tesla investors and analysts are now focused on the company's "Battery Day" event on Sept. 22, the same day as its shareholder meeting, with Musk expected to tout improvements in battery performance.

At an event similarly promoting autonomous driving technology last year, Musk said that Tesla robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some U.S. markets in 2020, continuing a habit of bold pronouncements that have excited loyal investors while often missing deadlines.

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.45% 27534.58 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
NASDAQ 100 -2.12% 11154.123918 Delayed Quote.26.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.99% 10919.59308 Delayed Quote.24.17%
S&P 500 -1.76% 3339.19 Delayed Quote.5.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09/10DAVID HENRY : Citigroup's 'strategic thinker' Fraser breaks glass ceiling
RE
09/10PIERRE OMIDYAR : EBay Founder Pierre Omidyar Steps Down From Board
DJ
09/10ELON MUSK : Tesla shares rebound from steep rout
RE
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/09HENRIK POULSEN : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Appoints Mads Nipper The Next Ceo Of Ørsted
DJ
09/09BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH Pulls Out of Tiffany Takeover -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing company Grail files for U.S. IPO
RE
09/09STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone's Schwarzman emerges as Wall Street's top political donor
RE
09/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Duracell sues Energizer over battery life claims
RE
09/08GARY COHN : Ex-Trump adviser Cohn raises more than planned in blank-check IPO
RE
09/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower
RE
09/07ALEXANDER NOVAK : Ria
RE
09/07HERBERT DIESS : VW not seeking a deal with Tesla, CEO Diess says
RE
09/07BERTRAND CAMUS : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance
DJ
09/07MARY BARRA : UK shopper numbers edge higher as more people return to work - Springboard data
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/07MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank shares slide 7% as tech stock options bets unnerve investors
RE
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/08JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower
RE
09/07HERBERT DIESS : VW not seeking a deal with Tesla, CEO Diess says
RE
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/04JEAN-MARIE MESSIER : French rainmaker Maris breaks up with boutique partner Messier
RE
09/07BERTRAND CAMUS : How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Brunello Cucinelli Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele Gilberto Tomazoni François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group