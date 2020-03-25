Log in
Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: Tesla, In

Tesla to reopen New York plant 'as soon as humanly possible' to make ventilators: Musk

03/25/2020 | 06:09pm EDT
Tesla Inc will reopen its New York factory "as soon as humanly possible" to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Medtronic Plc Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak told CNBC earlier in the day that the medical device maker has started working with Tesla, which is fast on track to start production of ventilators at Fremont.

Governments across the globe have appealed to automakers and aerospace companies to help procure or make ventilators and other medical equipment.

Tesla had bought hospital ventilators in China and shipped them to the United States, Musk had said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 6.78% 539.25 Delayed Quote.20.72%
