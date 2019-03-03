Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk

"Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10 percent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 percent more & have slightly less range for same battery," Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1102338251497431040.

The Shanghai Gigafactory, based in eastern China, aims to manufacture Model 3 and Model Y cars, with annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles.

Tesla earlier this week offered a $35,000 (£26,439) version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the electric vehicle maker.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)