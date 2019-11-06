Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1183583315263131648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183583315263131648&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetro.co.uk%2F2019%2F10%2F15%2Felon-musk-says-tesla-building-armored-personnel-carrier-future-10920019%2F last month.

Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fuelled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands.

Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website https://laautoshow.com.

