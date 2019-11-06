Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 8,214,283,627 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 6 different companies, including: Tesla, Inc., PayPal, Inc. and The Boring Co. Elon Reeve

Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk

11/06/2019 | 12:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1192113294036754432 on Wednesday.

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1183583315263131648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183583315263131648&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetro.co.uk%2F2019%2F10%2F15%2Felon-musk-says-tesla-building-armored-personnel-carrier-future-10920019%2F last month.

Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fuelled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands.

Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website https://laautoshow.com.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Ford Motor Company, Tesla Inc., General Motors Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.67% 8.965 Delayed Quote.17.91%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.50% 38.44 Delayed Quote.14.29%
TESLA INC. 0.98% 320.465 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
