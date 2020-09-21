Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, including: Tesla, Inc

Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 07:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car at Tesla's showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York

Fasten your seatbelt, because Tuesday is Tesla's "Battery Day", and some investors expect Chief Executive Elon Musk's pitch on the electric car maker's energy storage advances to re-energize its rally following a recent 21% stock slump.

Tesla's stock has recovered in the runup to the event scheduled and it gained 1.4% in early trading on Monday, helped by a leaked email from Musk that said the company was hopeful of racking up record car deliveries in the third quarter.

Many analysts expect Musk to unveil battery improvements extending the Palo Alto, California automaker's lead over General Motors, Volkswagen and other rivals.

Tesla options are pricing in a stock move of around 17% - up or down - by Friday, said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Tesla's stock has more than made up for a historic slump on Sept. 8 after it was unexpectedly left out of a group companies joining the S&P 500, and it has surged over 400% year to date. Still, Tesla remains below its Aug. 31 record high close.

Analysts, including those with neutral ratings on Tesla's stock, expect major advances from Musk.

"We (and the market) expect the announcements to be significant, cementing Tesla's cost and technology lead for several more years," UBS analyst Patrick Hummel wrote in a client note on Sept. 11, adding he expects a new dry electrode cell technology to help speed manufacturing and lower costs.

Batteries make electric cars cost more than gasoline-powered ones, so the ability to produce low-cost, long-lasting batteries could put Tesla cars on a more equal footing and help usher in mainstream acceptance.

Musk in August suggested on Twitter that Tesla may be able to mass produce batteries with 50% more energy density in three to four years, which could even enable electric airplanes.

A much hyped "Autonomy Investor Day" in April last year failed to stop a five-month decline in the company's stock. At that 2019 event, Musk said that Tesla robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some U.S. markets in 2020, continuing a habit of making bold pronouncements and setting deadlines Tesla does not meet.

"Even if Tesla provides overly ambitious aspirations at Battery Day, we nevertheless expect the event to reinforce Tesla's long-term growth narrative - central to the stock, while also reinforcing investor perception that Tesla is ahead of other automakers," Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a Sept. 16 research note.

New battery cell designs, chemistries and manufacturing processes are just some developments that would allow Tesla to reduce its reliance on its long-time battery partner, Japan's Panasonic.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne said in a recent client note he expects Tesla to announce it is bringing battery cell production in-house, and for Musk to focus on work done on "million mile" batteries.

Eight Wall Street analysts recommend buying Tesla's stock, while 10 recommend selling and another 15 are neutral. The median average price target is $305, which is 31% below Friday's close.

Underscoring many investors' concerns that Tesla's stock has become overvalued, it is trading at about 150 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, about double its five year average, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by April Joyner in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Anil D'Silva)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -4.47% 9.356 Delayed Quote.-25.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.88% 27657.42 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.32% 31.5 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 10936.982393 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 10793.28193 Delayed Quote.20.29%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.51% 962.4 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
S&P 500 -1.12% 3319.47 Delayed Quote.2.75%
TESLA, INC. 4.42% 442.15 Delayed Quote.428.47%
UBS GROUP AG -5.19% 10.415 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.85% 136.54 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07:59aRUSSELL GIRLING : TC Energy President, CEO Girling to Retire at End of 2020
DJ
07:51aELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
07:29aJEFF BEZOS : Illumina to pay $8 billion for Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail
RE
09/19MARY BARRA : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ
DJ
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
09/18MARY BARRA : Mary Barra Finds Success by Getting Smaller
DJ
09/18JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO
RE
09/18ALAN JOYCE : Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic
RE
09/17ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Dutch court freezes stake in Angola's former first family oil feud
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/17MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair investors back O'Leary bonus, but a third withhold support
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/16RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson-backed blank-check company files for IPO
RE
09/16MARTIN FRANKLIN : Martin Franklin-led group launches London's first blank cheque IPO of 2020
RE
09/16JACK MA : Alibaba Group opens China factory as part of new manufacturing initiative
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
07:51aELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/19MARY BARRA : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ
DJ
09/18MARY BARRA : Mary Barra Finds Success by Getting Smaller
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry David Hoffmann Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Sundar Pichai Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group