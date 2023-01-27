Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

Twitter asks judge to toss out proposed sex bias class action

01/27/2023 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows small figurines and Twitter logo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has asked a federal judge to toss out a proposed class action claiming the company targeted female employees during its recent mass layoffs, saying the plaintiffs failed to identify any actual discrimination.

    Twitter said the December lawsuit fails to allege that company managers who decided which workers would lose their jobs used discriminatory criteria or made comments showing bias against women, in a filing in San Francisco federal court on Thursday.

    Twitter laid off about 3,700 workers in November after the company was acquired by Elon Musk. The lawsuit claims the company axed 57% of its female workers compared to 47% of men.

    But the complaint "does nothing but quote a few stray tweets from Elon Musk that have no tie to the [layoffs] or any employment policy or practice at Twitter," the company's lawyers wrote in the motion.

    Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents the plaintiffs, said Twitter's claims lack merit.

    "We have a very serious case of sex discrimination based on a combination of striking statistical disparities between the proportion of women and men who were laid off, as well as clearly biased views of the company's new owner, Elon Musk," Liss-Riordan said in an email.

    Liss-Riordan has filed three other lawsuits against Twitter stemming from the layoffs, including claims that the company did not give workers the advance notice required by law and failed to pay promised severance.

    A San Francisco federal judge last week sent the lawsuit involving advance notice to individual arbitration.

    Liss-Riordan has also filed arbitration demands making similar claims on behalf of 1,000 former Twitter employees.

    The case is Strifling v. Twitter Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:22-cv-07739.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Kirsten Donovan)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2023
Most Read News
 
01/25Musk says China rivals 'work hardest, smartest'
RE
01/26LVMH's Arnault brushes off succession question
RE
01/26Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
RE
01/23Musk to return to stand in fraud trial over 2018 Tesla tweet
RE
01/24Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
RE
01/26Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030
RE
01/26Judge sentences second New York lawyer in Molotov cocktail case
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
09:59aTwitter asks judge to toss out proposed sex bias class action
RE
07:30aThe Week in Numbers: Tesla strikes back
RE
03:17aToyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own
RE
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Sentiment Improves
DJ
01/26Musk Sees Strongest Competition for Tesla in China
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 