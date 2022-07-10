Log in
Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc.
Biography : Founder of 8 different companies, notably: Tesla, Inc., Tesla Energy Operations, Inc. and PayPal, In

Twitter hires legal team to sue Musk over dropped takeover -Bloomberg News

07/10/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-10/twitter-assembles-legal-team-to-sue-musk-over-dropped-takeover?sref=GRuKmDtM&utm_content=business&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Sunday.

Twitter aims to file suit early this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 2.54% 752.29 Delayed Quote.-28.81%
TWITTER, INC. -5.10% 36.81 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
