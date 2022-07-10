Twitter hires legal team to sue Musk over dropped takeover -Bloomberg News
07/10/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-10/twitter-assembles-legal-team-to-sue-musk-over-dropped-takeover?sref=GRuKmDtM&utm_content=business&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Sunday.
Twitter aims to file suit early this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.