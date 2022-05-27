Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 8 companies, which include: Tesla,

Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation

05/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows Elon Musk's twitter account and the Twitter logo

May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said in a filing on Friday it will not accept Egon Durban's resignation from the board, two days after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting.

Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal.

Twitter said Durban failed to receive the support of a majority of the votes in the re-election held earlier this week due to "voting policies of certain institutional investors regarding board service limitations."

Durban, who serves on the boards of six other companies, has agreed to reduce his board service commitments to no more than five public company boards by May 25, 2023, Twitter said.

The social media company added that Durban was an "effective member" of the board and brings "an unparalleled operational knowledge of the industry."

The vote on Wednesday against the re-election could indicate skepticism among shareholders of Musk's plan or his willingness to pay what he offered, but investors are expected to overwhelmingly approve the deal at another meeting yet to be scheduled.

Silver Lake Partners, where Durban is co-CEO, helped put together Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. In 2018, Silver Lake offered to help finance Musk's contemplated $72 billion bid to take electric-car maker Tesla Inc private.

Musk tweeted on May 13 that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on Twitter.

Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it was looking into Musk's disclosure of his Twitter stake in April.

Shares of Tesla Inc, where Musk serves as the chief executive officer, were up nearly 5%, while Twitter rose marginally in early trading. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER 0.70% 22.178 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
TESLA, INC. 4.45% 739.48 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
TWITTER, INC. 0.20% 39.65 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
Most Read News
 
05/24ELON MUSK : In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked
RE
05/25ELON MUSK : Twitter investors vote against re-electing Elon Musk ally to board
RE
05/23HOCK TAN : Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources
RE
01:36aELON MUSK : Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid
RE
05/26MICHAEL DELL : Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
RE
05/25CARL ICAHN : BlackRock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn
RE
05/26PATRICK DRAHI : UK to run national security checks on Drahi's BT stake
RE
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street on track to end the week in the green
10:01aELON MUSK : Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation
RE
09:29aU.S. SEC looking into Musk's early Twitter stake
RE
01:36aELON MUSK : Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 