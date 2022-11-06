Twitter launches Musk's $8-a-month blue tick

The move, on Saturday (November 5), marks Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

The change coming a week after Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

The billionaire entrepreneur has cut half the staff at Twitter and vowed to start charging users for blue ticks.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said those who "sign up now" for $7.99 a month can receive the blue checkmark next to their user names, quote, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

Before Musk took over, blue ticks next to a person's user name meant Twitter confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it.

It was not immediately clear how or if Twitter planned to verify the identity of the user beyond charging a fee.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update include "half the ads," the ability to post longer videos to Twitter and priority ranking for quality content.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter's new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetize the social media network and make it less reliant on ads.

Twitter's update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.