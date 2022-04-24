Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk -sources

April 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc kicked off deal
negotiations with Elon Musk on Sunday after he wooed many of the
social media company's shareholders with financing details on
his $43 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the
matter said.
The company's decision to engage with Musk, taken earlier on
Sunday, does not mean that it will accept his $54.20 per share
bid, the sources said. It signifies, however, that Twitter is
now exploring whether a sale of the company to Musk is possible
on attractive terms, the sources added.
Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla Inc
, has been meeting with Twitter shareholders in the last
few days, seeking support for his bid. He has said Twitter needs
to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for
free speech.
Many Twitter shareholders reached out to the company after
Musk outlined a detailed financing plan for his bid on Thursday
and urged it not to let the opportunity for a deal slip away,
Reuters reported earlier on Sunday.
Musk's insistence that his bid for Twitter is his "best and
final" has emerged as a hurdle in the deal negotiations, the
sources said. Nevertheless, Twitter's board has decided to
engage with Musk to gather more information on his ability to
complete the deal, and potentially get better terms, the sources
added.
Twitter has not yet decided if it will explore a sale to put
pressure on Musk to raise his bid, according to the sources. The
people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified
because the deal discussions are confidential.
Twitter wants to know more about any active investigations
by regulators into Musk, including by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), that would present a risk to the deal
being completed, one of the sources said.
Securities lawyers say that Musk, who settled charges that
he misled investors by suggesting four years ago he had secured
funding to take Tesla private, may have breached SEC disclosure
rules as he amassed a stake in Twitter earlier this year.
Twitter is also looking into whether regulators in any of
the major markets it operates would object to Musk owning the
company, the source added. Were Twitter to establish that a sale
to Musk would be risky, it could ask for a sizeable break-up
fee, according to the sources.
The social media company adopted a poison pill after Musk
made his offer to prevent him from raising his more than 9%
stake in the company above 15% without negotiating a deal with
its board. In response, Musk has threatened to launch a tender
offer that he could use to register Twitter shareholder support
for his bid.
A concern that Twitter's board weighed was that unless it
sought to negotiate a deal with Musk, many shareholders could
back him in a tender offer, the sources said.
While the poison pill would prevent Twitter shareholders
from tendering their shares, the company is worried that its
negotiating hand would weaken considerably if it was shown to be
going against the will of many of its investors, the sources
added.
Representatives for Twitter and Musk did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Sunday that Musk
and Twitter would meet to discuss the acquisition offer.
'INTRINSIC VALUE'
The price expectations among Twitter shareholders for the
deal diverge largely based on their investment strategy, the
sources said.
Active long-term shareholders, who together with index funds
hold the biggest chunk of Twitter shares, have higher price
expectations, some in the $60s-per-share, the sources said. They
are also more inclined to give Parag Agrawal, who became
Twitter's chief executive in November, more time to boost the
value of the company's stock, the sources added.
"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk
($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter
given its growth prospects," Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal, a Twitter shareholder, tweeted on April 14.
Short term-minded investors such as hedge funds want Twitter
to accept Musk's offer or ask for only a small increase, the
sources said. Some of these are fretting that a recent plunge in
the value of technology stocks amid concerns over inflation and
an economic slowdown makes it unlikely Twitter will be able to
deliver more value for itself anytime soon, the sources added.
"I would say, take the $54.20 a share and be done with it,"
said Sahm Adrangi, portfolio manager at Kerrisdale Capital
Management, a hedge fund that owns 1.13 million shares in
Twitter, or 0.15% of the company, and has been an investor since
early 2020.
One silver lining for Twitter's board is that Musk's offer
did not appear to convert much of his army of 83 million Twitter
followers into new shareholders in the San Francisco-based
company who could back his bid, the sources said.
Twitter's retail investor base has increased from about 20%
before Musk unveiled his stake on April 4 to some 22%, according
to the sources.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Kenneth
Maxwell)