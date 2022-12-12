Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Elon Musk

Birthday : 06/28/1971
Place of birth : Pretoria - South Africa
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Technoking of Tesla at Tesla,...

White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous,' 'disgusting'

12/12/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: YEAR-END/INTRO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," and should be called out, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

"They are disgusting, and they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that," Jean-Pierre said on Monday. She praised Fauci's handling of public heath crises, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk over the weekend had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." As the tweet went viral, the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc replied to his own post, adding: "Truth resonates."

Fauci, who said he planned to retire in December as President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and top U.S. infectious disease official, has dealt with the thorny questions around health crises from HIV/AIDS to avian flu and Ebola.

The veteran immunologist has served as an adviser to seven U.S. presidents beginning with Republican Ronald Reagan and has had over 50 years of public service.

But it was his handling of COVID - and his blunt assessments from the White House podium that Americans needed to change their behavior in light of the pandemic - that made him a hero to public health advocates while serving under former President Donald Trump, a villain to some on the right and an unusual celebrity among bureaucratic officials used to toiling in obscurity.

The United States leads the world in recorded COVID-19 deaths with more than one million.

Fauci has said he has faced death threats. He endured criticism from Trump and from various conservatives who objected to safeguards such as vaccination, social distancing and masking that he advocated to try to limit the lethality of the pandemic.

Republicans also threatened to probe Fauci if they got control of Congress in the midterm elections, in which they won control of the House of Representatives while the Democrats narrowly retained control of the Senate.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -6.27% 167.82 Delayed Quote.-49.17%
Most Read News
 
12/06The rise and fall of Wirecard
RE
12/09China's Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens
RE
01:32aRoche names new CEO with Schwan set to become chairman
RE
12/06Billionaire Forrest aims to develop 5 GW of wind farms by 2030
RE
12/07SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake in company to 34%, heads toward buyout - Bloomberg News
RE
12/06BOJ must maintain ultra-easy policy, says board member Nakamura
RE
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
05:50pWhite House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous,' 'disgusting'
RE
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation, Central Banks to Dominate Week Ahead
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as -2-
DJ
12/11Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources
RE
12/11NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon
RE
12/11NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 