STORY: "From an operating cash flow perspective, we're just about break even."

But the boss of social media network X - formerly known as Twitter - is aiming for better than break even.

Linda Yaccarino says the platform could soon turn a profit.

"So now that I have immersed myself in the business and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable and what's coming is that it looks like in early 24."

Yaccarino made those comments at Vox Media's Code conference in California, marking 100 days in charge of Elon Musk's company.

After months of turmoil, she says 90% of X's top 100 advertisers have now returned.

Many had fled after Musk slashed content moderation teams, leaving firms fearful their ads could appear alongside hateful posts.

Now concern over hate speech remains high, with some activists pushing companies to stop marketing on the platform.

Musk has even threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism, saying it's partly to blame for the slump in advertising.

"The ADL has been very consistent about suggested pausing of advertisers on then Twitter continues into X."

Yaccarino says she's been talking to the ADL, and hopes the body will recognise changes made at X.

That includes new tools to stop ads appearing next to certain content.

But few doubt she faces big challenges.

Third-party estimates show X's active users falling to 25th place, behind even Samsung's clock app.

Yaccarino would only say that key metrics were all trending "very positively".