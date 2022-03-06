Zelenskiy and Musk say more Starlink terminals to come

In a tweet Zelenskiy said he was grateful for Musk's support.

"So, if you have time after the war, you are very welcome. I invite you."

Starlink operates a constellation of satellites that provide internet access across the planet.

Starlink had been active in Ukraine for over a week after a plea from Kyiv for help in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation'.

Musk said on Thursday that Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of the country.

He warned on Twitter that Starlink satellites could be targeted and advised users in Ukraine to turn on Starlink only when needed, and place antennas as far away from people as possible.

He said on Saturday that some non-Ukrainian governments requested Starlink to block Russian news sources.

Musk fired back on Twitter saying 'We will not do so unless at gunpoint'.