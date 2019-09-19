Log in
Emma Walmsley

Age : 49
Public asset : 5,273,600 USD
Linked companies : GlaxoSmithKline plc
Biography : Emma Walmsley is Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Microsoft nominates GSK CEO Walmsley to board

09/19/2019 | 05:01pm EDT
GlaxoSmithKline CEO, Emma Walmsley, arrives for a meeting in Downing Street in central London

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has nominated GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to its board of directors.

The software company said former chairman of the board of management at BMW AG, Helmut Panke, will not seek a re-election to the board after his current term expires.

Charles Noski, former vice chairman of AT&T Inc and Bank of America Corp, is also leaving the board.

The company's annual shareholder meeting is due on Dec.4.

Shares of the company were up 1.84% in after-market trading after rising to a record high during the regular trading hours after it announced a $40 billion (31.90 billion pounds) share buyback plan.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Latest news about Emma Walmsley
 
