Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Emmanuel Faber

Birthday : 01/22/1964
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Danone S.A.
Biography : Emmanuel Faber is a French businessperson who founded Action Tank Business & Poverty and who has bee

Artisan Partners to meet Danone board members next week

02/14/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Company logos are seen on products displayed before French food group Danone 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment company Artisan Partners, which is putting pressure on France's Danone to shake up its management amid criticism over weak returns, will meet several of its board members next week, a source close to the matter said on Sunday.

The source was speaking after French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said Artisan Partners would meet as early as Tuesday afternoon with Danone's lead independent board member-elect Gilles Schnepp, independent lead board director Michel Landel and possibly some other Danone board members.

Danone, the world's largest yoghurt group, which reports its 2020 earnings on Friday Feb.19, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this week Artisan Partners, which said it had built up a stake of over 3% in Danone, making it the third-largest shareholder, criticised the company's strategy and share price performance in a letter it made public, demanding Danone split the roles of chief executive and chairman.

The move follows similar demands from activist investor Bluebell, which has not disclosed its holding but last month called on Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber to step down.

Shares in Danone, whose revenue and margins have lagged those of rivals such as Nestle, lost nearly 30% last year. Emmanuel Faber has been Danone chief executive since 2014 and took on the chairman's role as well three years later.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Latest news about Emmanuel Faber
 
07:12aEMMANUEL FABER : Artisan Partners to meet Danone board members next week
RE
04:02aHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen CEO Diess 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car
RE
01:48aALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
RE
02/12BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE
02/10CHRISTIAN SEWING : Merkel's vote of confidence in Deutsche Bank belies lender's problems
RE
02/10LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion cost cuts under new CEO
RE
02/10JACK MA : TikTok Sale to Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved as Biden Reviews Security -- Update
DJ
02/10RANIERI DE MARCHIS : UniCredit Appoints Ranieri De Marchis as General Manager Ad Interim
DJ
02/09WARREN BUFFETT : 12-year-old investor earns 43% gains on stocks
RE
02/09BENO?T POTIER : Outstanding Performance From the -3-
DJ
02/09BERTRAND DUMAZY : Outstanding Performance From the -2-
DJ
02/09JAMIE DIMON : Biden meets with Dimon, execs on relief plan
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Tesla announces $1.5 billion bitcoin bet, makes payments pledge
RE
02/09JOSHUA SMILEY : Lilly CFO Joshua Smiley Resigns Following Allegations of Inappropriate Personal Relationship -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/10WARREN BUFFETT : 12-year-old investor earns 43% gains on stocks
RE
02/08JACK MA : SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
RE
02/10JACK MA : TikTok Sale to Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved as Biden Reviews Security -- Update
DJ
02/11CHRISTIAN SEWING : Merkel's vote of confidence in Deutsche Bank belies lender's problems
RE
02/08ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
RE
02/09ELON MUSK : Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
RE
02/12BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Alain Bouchard Thierry Breton Rosalind Brewer Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Benjamin De Rothschild Jamie Dimon Philippe Donnet Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Marco Gadola Bill Gates Pietro Gorlier Philip Green Yves Guillemot Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Christian Klein Hariolf Kottmann Johan Lundgren Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Pedro Moreira Salles Elon Musk Nicolas Namias Frankie Ng Xavier Niel Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Charles Scharf Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Miguel Stilwell De Andrade Carlos Tavares Johan Thijs François Villeroy De Galhau David Wichmann Mark Zuckerberg Ranieri De Marchis Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ