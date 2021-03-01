Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Emmanuel Faber

Birthday : 01/22/1964
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Danone S.A.
Biography : Emmanuel Faber is a French businessperson who founded Action Tank Business & Poverty and who has bee

Danone's Faber to give up CEO role after investor pressure

03/01/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Danone's Faber before a news conference

By Sarah White and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Danone SA said on Monday its board has voted to separate the chairman and chief executive roles held by Emmanuel Faber, and launch the search for a new CEO following calls from several shareholders to shake up governance.

Faber will remain in the dual position until a new CEO is found and then become non-executive chairman.

The world's biggest yoghurt maker is trying to draw a line under growing pressure from investors over the firm's share price and strategy, which had led to unease at the board level too, people familiar with the group have said.

Now in his seventh year as chief executive, Faber has pursued a strategy centered on diversifying into fast-growing products featuring probiotics, protein and plant-based ingredients to mitigate slower growth in dairy.

In recent months and with speculation around an incursion by activist investors growing, Faber announced a plan to cut 2,000 jobs, trim product ranges and sell some assets, including the group's business in Argentina and the Vega plant-based brand.

But U.S. investor Artisan Partners Asset Managers Inc, now Danone's third-largest shareholder, recently joined activist Bluebell Capital Partners in urging the firm to find a new CEO and speed up efforts to boost returns.

The investors had no immediate comment on Monday.

On Sunday, Danone had also announced plans to sell its stake in Chinese dairy firm Mengniu and use the gains to buy back its own shares.

KEEPING THE PEACE

Faber was the person who put forward to the board the proposals to separate the CEO and chairman roles and to start the search for a new CEO, and the board's decisions were unanimous, according to a statement from the company.

In one sign of its attempts to keep the peace, the board also said it fully supported a "local first" overhaul Faber had championed to give business units around the world more autonomy, a move that had previously divided some directors.

The CEO search could go quickly, a source familiar with the discussions said, and up to eight names of potential candidates were already circulating among board members.

"It's not something for 2022," the person said.

Cracks had begun to appear in Danone's 16-strong board in recent months, people familiar with the group have said.

Former Finance Chief Cecile Cabanis, formerly a key Faber lieutenant, said in October she would be stepping down, though she later took up a newly created post as vice-executive chairman, keeping her board seat.

On Monday, Danone said Cabanis would be joined as fellow vice-executive chairman by Gilles Schnepp, the former head of electrical group Legrand and a recent addition to the board who had been touted by Bluebell as a good candidate for chairman.

Sales growth, margins as well as the share price have lagged the performance at some rivals such as Perrier owner Nestle and Unilever, which is behind Cornetto ice cream and Lipton tea.

But Faber, 57, has had some backing from worker unions. The executive has a following as an advocate of a more sustainable way of doing business, and has taken steps to link Danone's performance to social and green criteria and pledged to focus on issues such as packaging and healthier brands.

A regular social media user, Faber has sometimes posted pictures of himself sampling fat-free Danone yoghurts or organic chocolate spreads, as well as sharing messages about the environment.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE S.A 1.38% 57.24 Real-time Quote.5.02%
LAURENT-PERRIER -0.25% 79.2 Real-time Quote.5.87%
LEGRAND SA 1.39% 72.92 Real-time Quote.-1.48%
NESTLÉ S.A. 2.03% 96.93 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
UNILEVER PLC 1.10% 3774 Delayed Quote.-15.00%
Latest news about Emmanuel Faber
 
05:34pEMMANUEL FABER : Danone's Faber to give up CEO role after investor pressure
RE
03:55pSTEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone CEO Schwarzman took home $610.5 million in 2020
RE
10:42aBILL GATES : Bill Gates urges need to reduce 'green premium' in energy transition
RE
09:14aMARK NELSON : Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE
02:27aJAN DU PLESSIS : BT Group Chairman Jan Du Plessis to Retire This Year
DJ
02/28CARL ICAHN : Herbalife to Name Three New Directors as Icahn Era Ends
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--2nd Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%
DJ
02/27DAVID VINIAR : Where Nextdoor's CEO Looks for Neighborly Advice
DJ
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Annual Letter Is About to Land
DJ
02/26TREVOR MILTON : Nikola's internal review finds inaccuracy in some statements by Milton
RE
02/26JOHN MILLER : AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair
RE
02/25HENRIK FISKER : Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with major supplier
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
RE
02/23MICHAEL KLEIN : Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
RE
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sees Profit Rise 23%--2nd Update
DJ
02/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
02/24CARL ICAHN : Under eye of Icahn, Bausch Health gives activist investor two board seats
RE
02/23MICHAEL KLEIN : Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
RE
09:14aMARK NELSON : Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Amanda Blanc Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jack Dorsey Axel Dumas Charles Edelstenne Emmanuel Faber Guillaume Faury Henrik Fisker Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Yves Guillemot Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Jan Jenisch Michael Klein Manfred Knof Hariolf Kottmann Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Nicolas Namias David Nicol Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Gilles Schnepp Christian Sewing Feike Sijbesma Arne Sorenson Osamu Suzuki Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau David Wichmann Pierre-andré De Chalendar Ranieri De Marchis Jan Du Plessis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ