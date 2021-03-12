Log in
Emmanuel Faber

Birthday : 01/22/1964
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Danone S.A.
Biography : Emmanuel Faber is a French businessperson who founded Action Tank Business & Poverty and who has bee

Danone's board to meet this weekend as activists pressure Faber to quit: Le Figaro

03/12/2021 | 03:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French food company Danone will meet this weekend without its chairman and chief executive, Emmanuel Faber, who is under pressure from activist investors to leave following poor results, Le Figaro reported on Friday.

The meeting will be followed by a board meeting chaired by Faber on Sunday evening, the newspaper said.

The food group has responded to the investor pressure by saying it will split the chairman and chief executive roles and that Faber would stay on as non-executive chairman once a new CEO was found.

Bluebell, one of two activist investors that have led the campaign, said earlier this month that a continuing role for Faber as chairman would have a highly detrimental effect.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE S.A 1.40% 58.12 Real-time Quote.6.62%
Popular Business Leaders
 
