Ayala Corp: Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Hold 51% Voting Interest in Manila Water

By Ben Otto



Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. will hold a 51% voting interest in Manila Water, the utility's majority shareholder Ayala Corp. (AC.PH) announced Thursday.

Ayala said in a stock exchange filing that it had approved the grant of proxy rights in its Manila-based water utility to Mr. Razon's Trident Water. Ayala, through a subsidiary, will have a voting interest of 31.6%.

Ayala said the arrangement was to "strategically rationalize the economic and voting stakes" between Ayala and Trident Water in Manila Water.

Shares of Manila Water are up more than 8% in afternoon trading.

The announcement comes after news earlier this week that Mr. Razon would acquire a 25% stake in Manila Water for 10.66 billion Philippine pesos ($210.1 million). Ayala, one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in the Philippines, said it would remain controlling shareholder of the company with a 38.6% stake.

Manila Water shares have shed about 22% since early December following a demand by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the company's long-term concession rights. That has fueled worries the company could lose a contract to distribute water for the 2022-37 period, potentially exposing it to high levels of debt.

