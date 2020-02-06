Log in
Enrique Razon

Age : 60
Public asset : 1,846,950,208 USD
Biography : Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts & Hotels, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Foundation, Inc., a Chairman & President at International Container Terminal Services, Inc., a Chairman at Australian International Container Terminals Ltd., a Chairman at Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., a Chairman at Monte Oro Resources & Energy, Inc., a Chairman at Sureste Properties, Inc., a Chairman at TecPlata SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts Corp., a Chairman & President at Achillion Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Asian Tour Ltd., a Chairman & President at Bravo International Port Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Collingwood Investments Ltd., a Chairman & President at Falcon Investco Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Warehousing, Inc., a Chairman & President at Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Ltd., a Chairman & President at Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Transit Corp., a Chairman & President at Provident Management Group, Inc., a Chairman & President at Quasar Holdings,inc., a Chairman & President at Razon Industries, Inc., a Chairman & President at Sureste Realty Corp., an Independent Director at CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., a Member at American Management Association, a Member at ASEAN Business Club, a Member at Forum Mondial de L'Economie, a Member at Philippines, Inc., a Member at The Management Association of the Philippines, a Member at US-Philippines Society, a President at Tecon Suape SA, a President & Director at Cebu International Container Terminal, Inc. and a President & Director at Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV.

Ayala Corp: Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Hold 51% Voting Interest in Manila Water

02/06/2020 | 02:45am EST

By Ben Otto

Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. will hold a 51% voting interest in Manila Water, the utility's majority shareholder Ayala Corp. (AC.PH) announced Thursday.

Ayala said in a stock exchange filing that it had approved the grant of proxy rights in its Manila-based water utility to Mr. Razon's Trident Water. Ayala, through a subsidiary, will have a voting interest of 31.6%.

Ayala said the arrangement was to "strategically rationalize the economic and voting stakes" between Ayala and Trident Water in Manila Water.

Shares of Manila Water are up more than 8% in afternoon trading.

The announcement comes after news earlier this week that Mr. Razon would acquire a 25% stake in Manila Water for 10.66 billion Philippine pesos ($210.1 million). Ayala, one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in the Philippines, said it would remain controlling shareholder of the company with a 38.6% stake.

Manila Water shares have shed about 22% since early December following a demand by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the company's long-term concession rights. That has fueled worries the company could lose a contract to distribute water for the 2022-37 period, potentially exposing it to high levels of debt.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
MANILA WATER COMPANY INC End-of-day quote.
