Ayala Corp: Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Hold 51% Voting Interest in Manila Water

Age : 60
Public asset : 1,846,950,208 USD
Biography : Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts & Hotels, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Foundation, Inc., a Chairman & President at International Container Terminal Services, Inc., a Chairman at Australian International Container Terminals Ltd., a Chairman at Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., a Chairman at Monte Oro Resources & Energy, Inc., a Chairman at Sureste Properties, Inc., a Chairman at TecPlata SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts Corp., a Chairman & President at Achillion Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Asian Tour Ltd., a Chairman & President at Bravo International Port Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Collingwood Investments Ltd., a Chairman & President at Falcon Investco Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Warehousing, Inc., a Chairman & President at Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Ltd., a Chairman & President at Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Transit Corp., a Chairman & President at Provident Management Group, Inc., a Chairman & President at Quasar Holdings,inc., a Chairman & President at Razon Industries, Inc., a Chairman & President at Sureste Realty Corp., an Independent Director at CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., a Member at American Management Association, a Member at ASEAN Business Club, a Member at Forum Mondial de L'Economie, a Member at Philippines, Inc., a Member at The Management Association of the Philippines, a Member at US-Philippines Society, a President at Tecon Suape SA, a President & Director at Cebu International Container Terminal, Inc. and a President & Director at Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV.