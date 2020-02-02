Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Acquire 25% Stake in Manila Water for PHP10.66 Billion

By Ben Otto



Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. will acquire a 25% stake in Manila Water Co. Inc. (MWC.PH) for 10.66 billion Philippine pesos ($208.9 million), the Manila utilities company said Monday.

Mr. Razon's Prime Metroline Holdings will pay PHP13 per share for 820 million shares, a 6.9% premium to the company's last trading price of PHP12.16.

Manila Water said the additional capital would strengthen its balance sheet, improve services and help it "pursue growth initiatives both domestically and globally."

Ayala, one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in the Philippines, said Monday it would remain controlling shareholder of Manila Water with a 38.6% stake.

Ayala added that Prime Metroline will incorporate a new company, Trident Water, for the tie-up with Manila Water.

The transaction comes as shares of Manila Water have shed 36% since early December following a demand by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the company's long-term concession rights. That has fueled worries the company could lose a contract to distribute water for the 2022-37 period, potentially exposing it to high levels of debt.

