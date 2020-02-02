Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Acquire 25% Stake in Manila Water for PHP10.66 Billion

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Enrique Razon

Age : 60
Public asset : 1,846,950,208 USD
Biography : Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts & Hotels, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Foundation, Inc., a Chairman & President at International Container Terminal Services, Inc., a Chairman at Australian International Container Terminals Ltd., a Chairman at Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc., a Chairman at Monte Oro Resources & Energy, Inc., a Chairman at Sureste Properties, Inc., a Chairman at TecPlata SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Bloomberry Resorts Corp., a Chairman & President at Achillion Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Asian Tour Ltd., a Chairman & President at Bravo International Port Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Collingwood Investments Ltd., a Chairman & President at Falcon Investco Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at ICTSI Warehousing, Inc., a Chairman & President at Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Ltd., a Chairman & President at Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Holdings, Inc., a Chairman & President at Prime Metroline Transit Corp., a Chairman & President at Provident Management Group, Inc., a Chairman & President at Quasar Holdings,inc., a Chairman & President at Razon Industries, Inc., a Chairman & President at Sureste Realty Corp., an Independent Director at CLSA Exchange Capital, Inc., a Member at American Management Association, a Member at ASEAN Business Club, a Member at Forum Mondial de L'Economie, a Member at Philippines, Inc., a Member at The Management Association of the Philippines, a Member at US-Philippines Society, a President at Tecon Suape SA, a President & Director at Cebu International Container Terminal, Inc. and a President & Director at Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV.

Philippine Billionaire Enrique Razon to Acquire 25% Stake in Manila Water for PHP10.66 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/02/2020 | 08:41pm EST

By Ben Otto

Philippine billionaire Enrique Razon Jr. will acquire a 25% stake in Manila Water Co. Inc. (MWC.PH) for 10.66 billion Philippine pesos ($208.9 million), the Manila utilities company said Monday.

Mr. Razon's Prime Metroline Holdings will pay PHP13 per share for 820 million shares, a 6.9% premium to the company's last trading price of PHP12.16.

Manila Water said the additional capital would strengthen its balance sheet, improve services and help it "pursue growth initiatives both domestically and globally."

Ayala, one of the oldest and largest conglomerates in the Philippines, said Monday it would remain controlling shareholder of Manila Water with a 38.6% stake.

Ayala added that Prime Metroline will incorporate a new company, Trident Water, for the tie-up with Manila Water.

The transaction comes as shares of Manila Water have shed 36% since early December following a demand by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the company's long-term concession rights. That has fueled worries the company could lose a contract to distribute water for the 2022-37 period, potentially exposing it to high levels of debt.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
MANILA WATER COMPANY INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Enrique Razon
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/27LUCA DE MEO : Renault board meeting Tuesday to seal De Meo's CEO nomination
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group