Business Leaders
Eric Andersen

Age : 54
Public asset : 22,975,159 USD
Linked companies : Aon plc
Biography : Eric Andersen occupies the position of Co-President for Aon Plc and Manager-Information Technology S

Aon Names Andersen as President, Bruno as COO

02/24/2020 | 07:44am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Aon plc named Eric Andersen as named president, reporting to Chief Executive Greg Case.

The provider of risk, retirement and health solutions said it would name a CEO of each of its four regions, North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

John Bruno will take the expanded role of chief operating officer and will also continue as CEO of Data & Analytic Services.

The company said Michael O'Connor will leave Aon after 12-years. Mr. Andersen and Mr. O'Connor previously served as Aon co-presidents since May 2018.

Aon also said Liam Caffrey, CEO of Affinity, will depart the company.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AON PLC -1.20% 227.93 Delayed Quote.11.15%
Latest news about Eric Andersen
 
