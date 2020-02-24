Aon Names Andersen as President, Bruno as COO

By Michael Dabaie

Aon plc named Eric Andersen as named president, reporting to Chief Executive Greg Case.

The provider of risk, retirement and health solutions said it would name a CEO of each of its four regions, North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

John Bruno will take the expanded role of chief operating officer and will also continue as CEO of Data & Analytic Services.

The company said Michael O'Connor will leave Aon after 12-years. Mr. Andersen and Mr. O'Connor previously served as Aon co-presidents since May 2018.

Aon also said Liam Caffrey, CEO of Affinity, will depart the company.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com