Wynn Resorts Cleared to Open Casino as Massachusetts Levies $35 Million Fine

Massachusetts gambling regulators said casino giant Wynn Resorts can retain its license to open a new casino in the state, despite finding violations of state regulations stemming from the company's handling of sexual-misconduct allegations against founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn.

FDA Orders Tougher Warnings for Sleep Aids

The Food and Drug Administration said it would require some commonly prescribed sleep aids to carry the agency's toughest boxed warning for potential serious risks following reports of at least 20 deaths.

Eric Schmidt to Leave Alphabet Board

Eric Schmidt, longtime chief of search giant Google, will leave the board of parent company Alphabet Inc., marking the end of an era for perhaps the company's most well-known figure.

Apple Posts Declines in Profit, Revenue as iPhone Sales Fall 17%

Apple reported another quarterly decline in profit and revenue, as iPhone sales fell 17%. Shares, though, rose in after-hours trading as the company raised its dividend and said it planned to buy back more stock.

Mondelez Results Boosted by International Sales

Mondelez International leaned on overseas markets to drive its results in its latest quarter, reporting a stronger-than-expected adjusted profit.

Boeing Sells $3.5 billion of Bonds

Boeing sold $3.5 billion of bonds, providing a liquidity boost as it faces at least $1 billion of costs related to its 737 MAX airplanes.

Ex-Apollo Employees Ordered to Pay Fines in Arbitration Case

Two former Apollo Global Management employees who became competitors of the firm have been ordered to pay damages for mishandling documents and other violations.

FDA Clears Philip Morris International Heat-Not-Burn IQOS Device for Sale in U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow two of the world's biggest cigarette makers to start selling in the U.S. a hand-held device that heats but doesn't burn tobacco.

GM Loses Ground to Ford

First-quarter results offered some signs that GM is giving up some of the lead it has built over its crosstown rival in recent years.

Facebook Gets New Look as Zuckerberg Declares New Era

A redesign of Facebook's website and mobile app is geared partly toward steering users to participate in more group conversations as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg addresses criticism of the company's influence.