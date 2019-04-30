Log in
Eric Schmidt

Birthday : 04/27/1955
Place of birth : Washington - United States
Linked companies : Alphabet Inc
Eric E. Schmidt is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Innovation Endeavors LLC, Tomorrow

04/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Wynn Resorts Cleared to Open Casino as Massachusetts Levies $35 Million Fine

Massachusetts gambling regulators said casino giant Wynn Resorts can retain its license to open a new casino in the state, despite finding violations of state regulations stemming from the company's handling of sexual-misconduct allegations against founder and former Chief Executive Steve Wynn. 

 
FDA Orders Tougher Warnings for Sleep Aids

The Food and Drug Administration said it would require some commonly prescribed sleep aids to carry the agency's toughest boxed warning for potential serious risks following reports of at least 20 deaths. 

 
Eric Schmidt to Leave Alphabet Board

Eric Schmidt, longtime chief of search giant Google, will leave the board of parent company Alphabet Inc., marking the end of an era for perhaps the company's most well-known figure. 

 
Apple Posts Declines in Profit, Revenue as iPhone Sales Fall 17%

Apple reported another quarterly decline in profit and revenue, as iPhone sales fell 17%. Shares, though, rose in after-hours trading as the company raised its dividend and said it planned to buy back more stock. 

 
Mondelez Results Boosted by International Sales

Mondelez International leaned on overseas markets to drive its results in its latest quarter, reporting a stronger-than-expected adjusted profit. 

 
Boeing Sells $3.5 billion of Bonds

Boeing sold $3.5 billion of bonds, providing a liquidity boost as it faces at least $1 billion of costs related to its 737 MAX airplanes. 

 
Ex-Apollo Employees Ordered to Pay Fines in Arbitration Case

Two former Apollo Global Management employees who became competitors of the firm have been ordered to pay damages for mishandling documents and other violations. 

 
FDA Clears Philip Morris International Heat-Not-Burn IQOS Device for Sale in U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow two of the world's biggest cigarette makers to start selling in the U.S. a hand-held device that heats but doesn't burn tobacco. 

 
GM Loses Ground to Ford

First-quarter results offered some signs that GM is giving up some of the lead it has built over its crosstown rival in recent years. 

 
Facebook Gets New Look as Zuckerberg Declares New Era

A redesign of Facebook's website and mobile app is geared partly toward steering users to participate in more group conversations as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg addresses criticism of the company's influence.

Latest news about Eric Schmidt
 
09:16pERIC SCHMIDT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:34pERIC SCHMIDT : Former Google executives Eric Schmidt, Diane Greene to leave board
RE
2018ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet names board veteran as chairman to succeed Schmidt
RE
2017ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman
RE
2017ERIC SCHMIDT : Eric Schmidt to Step Down as Executive Chairman of Google Parent
DJ
2017ERIC SCHMIDT : Google seeks to defuse row with Russia over website rankings
RE
2016ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Eric Schmidt Gave Advice to Clinton Campaign, Leaked Emails Show
DJ
2016ERIC SCHMIDT : Google's High-Speed Web Plans Hit Snags
DJ
2016ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Schmidt Urges U.K. and EU to Harmonize Digital Policies After Brexit
DJ
2016ERIC SCHMIDT : Former Google CEO Schmidt to head new Pentagon innovation board
RE
2015ERIC SCHMIDT : Google Is Ready to Support European Digital Innovation, Says Eric Schmidt
DJ
2015ERIC SCHMIDT : Google Ready to Support European Digital Innovation, Says Eric Schmidt
DJ
2015ERIC SCHMIDT : Family Office of Google's Schmidt Buys Lehman Stake in D.E. Shaw -- Update
DJ
2015ERIC SCHMIDT : Antitrust Chief Met Google Staff Including Eric Schmidt on Monday
DJ
2014ERIC SCHMIDT : Google's Schmidt Fires Back Over Encrypting Phone Data
DJ
