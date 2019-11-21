Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Erik Nordstrom

Age : 54
Public asset : 95,849,625 USD
Linked companies : Nordstrom, Inc.
Biography : Currently, Erik B. Nordstrom holds the position of Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Nordstrom bucks trend of grim retail forecasts; share jump 8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The outside of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York

Nordstrom Inc raised its 2019 forecast, unlike many competitors, and reported third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday as it sold more off-price clothing and kept inventories in check, sending the retailer's shares up about 8% in extended trading.

The Seattle-based company, which sells everything from apparel and footwear to home decor, said investments in its loyalty program and digital marketing also helped sell more merchandise.

"We've been purposeful about improving inventory flow, refining product allocation and emphasizing merchandise that's seasonally relevant," said Nordstrom co-President Erik Nordstrom on a call with investors.

Top-performing brands in the quarter included Topshop, Nike Inc, Canada Goose, Louis Vuitton and Valentino, he said.

Nordstrom, like other brick-and-mortar retailers, is seeking to lure shoppers to malls and away from big-box budget retailers like Target Corp and Walmart Inc, or online sellers like Amazon.com Inc.

In a bid to attract new customers and retain existing ones, the retailer has been rolling out concept stores such as "Nordstrom Local," which holds no stock and serves as pickup points for online orders and returns, while also providing personal styling and tailoring options.

It opened a New York City flagship store last month with a suite of services with cafes, a donut shop, fine-dining restaurants and a full bar at the center of its women's shoe floor. In June, Nordstrom entered into a partnership with clothing rental firm, Rent the Runway.

For the holidays, Nordstrom is expanding its gift assortment across full-price and off-price, and is offering services like free next-day shipping, 24/7 order pickup and complementary gift wrapping, it said.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom applauded Nordstrom for its performance in off-price but noted that its full-line stores continue to experience softness.

"Expect to see a relief rally given how much the stock has been under pressure year-to-date," Grom said. Nordstrom's stock is down roughly 30% year-to-date.

The company also raised the lower-end of its full-year profit to $3.30 to $3.50 per share from the prior forecast of $3.25 to $3.50 per share and said the impact of U.S. tariffs would not be significant for the year.

Nordstrom's upbeat guidance comes in contrast to profit forecast cuts by larger rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Net sales at its off-price stores rose 1.2% in the third quarter and digital sales climbed about 7%.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share, beating analysts' expectation of 64 cents.

Total revenue fell 2% to $3.67 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

By Soundarya J and Melissa Fares
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.87% 1789.445 Delayed Quote.16.23%
NORDSTROM, INC -0.65% 38.055 Delayed Quote.-18.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Erik Nordstrom
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/20TIM COOK : Trump's tweets to Apple CEO Cook on factories, iPhones
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/21JACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
02:42aBERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group