Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results

March 1 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc forecast full-year
revenue and profit above estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong
demand for its upscale apparel and footwear as Americans resume
normal life, and driving its shares up 38% in extended trading.
The forecast helped quell investor worries that Nordstrom,
beset by global supply chain disruptions due to shipping
logjams, would underperform its rivals after the department
store chain's shares fell 28% in 2021.
Wall Street analysts had criticized Nordstrom last year for
the underwhelming performance of its off-price Rack division and
its inability to ensure its stores were sufficiently stocked.
"Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom
Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our
supply chain and inventory flow," said Erik Nordstrom, the
company's chief executive officer.
Nordstrom said inventory levels at the end of the fourth
quarter were higher than planned, although it expects to reduce
its stocks relative to sales during the current quarter.
The department store chain said it expects to be in a
position to return cash to shareholders in the first quarter. It
had suspended quarterly dividends and share repurchases in 2020
to weather the pandemic's impact.
Nordstrom forecast fiscal 2022 revenue to rise between 5%
and 7%, while analysts on average forecast a 3.66% growth,
according to Refinitiv IBES data.
It also estimated full-year earnings per share, excluding
the impact of any potential share repurchase activity, to be
between $3.15 and $3.50. Analysts on average were expecting
$2.01 per share.
Larger rivals Kohl's Corp and Macy's Inc also
predicted that their 2022 sales and profits would beat
expectations.
Nordstrom's total revenue rose 23% to $4.49 billion in the
fourth quarter, beating estimates of $4.35 billion. Net income
surged six-fold to $200 million, or $1.23 per share.
(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)