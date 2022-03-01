Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Erik Nordstrom

Age : 57
Public asset : 63,813,960 USD
Linked companies : Nordstrom, Inc.
Biography : Erik B. Nordstrom is on the board of The Jim Pattison Group, Inc. and Retail Industry Leaders Associ

Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results

03/01/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A express services including tailoring and alteration room is seen at the Nordstrom flagship store during a media preview in New York

March 1 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc forecast full-year revenue and profit above estimates on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for its upscale apparel and footwear as Americans resume normal life, and driving its shares up 38% in extended trading.

The forecast helped quell investor worries that Nordstrom, beset by global supply chain disruptions due to shipping logjams, would underperform its rivals after the department store chain's shares fell 28% in 2021.

Wall Street analysts had criticized Nordstrom last year for the underwhelming performance of its off-price Rack division and its inability to ensure its stores were sufficiently stocked.

"Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow," said Erik Nordstrom, the company's chief executive officer.

Nordstrom said inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter were higher than planned, although it expects to reduce its stocks relative to sales during the current quarter.

The department store chain said it expects to be in a position to return cash to shareholders in the first quarter. It had suspended quarterly dividends and share repurchases in 2020 to weather the pandemic's impact.

Nordstrom forecast fiscal 2022 revenue to rise between 5% and 7%, while analysts on average forecast a 3.66% growth, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It also estimated full-year earnings per share, excluding the impact of any potential share repurchase activity, to be between $3.15 and $3.50. Analysts on average were expecting $2.01 per share.

Larger rivals Kohl's Corp and Macy's Inc also predicted that their 2022 sales and profits would beat expectations.

Nordstrom's total revenue rose 23% to $4.49 billion in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $4.35 billion. Net income surged six-fold to $200 million, or $1.23 per share.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDSTROM, INC. -4.64% 25.68 Delayed Quote.19.05%
Most Read News
 
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual profit, extends but slows buybacks
RE
02/26Buffett laments lack of good investments even as Berkshire profit sets record
RE
03/02ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores
RE
06:02aCARL ICAHN : U.S. activist investors, Icahn cry foul over proposed stock disclosure rule
RE
03/01CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : U.S. judge says Palihapitiya must face Clover shareholders' lawsuit
RE
02/27Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
RE
02/28JAMIE DIMON : Banks talking with government for clarity on sanctions -Dimon
RE
Latest news about Erik Nordstrom
 
03/02ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores
RE
03/02Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores
T2
03/01TRANSCRIPT : Nordstrom, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
03/01ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results
RE
2021Nordstrom consults adviser for potential spinoff of Rack business - Bloomberg News
RE
2021TRANSCRIPT : Nordstrom, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference 2021, Dec-02-2021 01:40 PM
CI
2021ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom warns of supply shortages as holiday season approaches, shares plunge
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 