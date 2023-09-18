By Elena Vardon

Prosus and Naspers said their Chief Executive Bob van Dijk is stepping down from his position on the board at both companies and will be succeeded by Ervin Tu on an interim basis.

The Dutch investment group focused on consumer internet companies and its South African parent on Monday said the appointment is effective from Sept. 18, adding that van Dijk will stay on as a consultant until Sept. 30, 2024, to assist with the transition.

"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments, including achieving consolidated ecommerce trading profit during the first half of FY25," the companies said.

