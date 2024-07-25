MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it would pay a dividend on its 2024 result above the group's planned floor, after reporting a 9% rise in its first-half core profit.

"Result registered and the visibility on the second half of the year positions us in the high end of the guidance range which would enable us to reach a dividend above the fixed minimum of 0.43 euros per share," Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)