Financial company shares rose slightly, helped by a small gain in Treasury yields which ended the first half with two consecutive quarterly increases.

Policymakers at the European Central Bank should place less weight on data pointing to increases in measures of inflation that are likely to prove transitory given the greater reliability of economic forecasts over recent quarters, said Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France.

