Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. He is also on the board of Axel Springer SE and Chairman-Executive Board at Friede Springer Stiftung.

Linked companies Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Publishing: Newspapers Consumer Services Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. operates as a holding company with interest in publishing services. Its main operating company, Axel Springer AG, provides publishing and marketing services. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Chief Executive Officer Axel Springer Foundation Axel Springer Foundation Investment Trusts/Mutual Funds Miscellaneous Axel Springer Foundation operates as a charitable foundation. The private company is based in Berlin, Germany. The CEO of the German company is Friede Springer. Chief Executive Officer