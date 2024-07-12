BERLIN (Reuters) - German media giant Axel Springer, which owns Germany's popular Bild tabloid and political news company Politico, is considering a split of the company together with private equity group KKR, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The plan would see KKR gain control of Springer's classifieds business, while CEO Mathias Doepfner would take control of the media business together with the founder's widow, Friede Springer, the sources said.

The Financial Times first reported on the break-up talks.

