(Alliance News) - Sabaf Spa on Monday disclosed that shareholder Montinvest Srl, a company controlled by Fulvio Montipò, founder and chairman of Interpump Group Spa, has increased its stake in Sabaf Spa through the purchase of 75,000 shares, equal to 0.59 percent of the share capital.

Thus, Montinvest currently holds a stake in Sabaf equal to 9.73 percent of the share capital and 6.62 percent of the voting rights.

For all the shares held, Montinvest has applied for the voting rights surcharge, which provides for the allocation of two votes for each share held continuously for at least 24 months from the time of its registration in the relevant special list, according to the note released by the company.

On Monday, Sabaf closed 1.5 percent in the red at EUR16.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.