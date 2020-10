By Ian Walker



MTN Group Ltd. said Monday that Ferdi Moolman will step down from his role as chief executive of MTN Nigeria from March 1 and become group chief risk officer.

The South African telecommunications group said Karl Toriola will replace Mr. Moolman as chief executive of MTN Nigeria. Mr. Toriola had been vice president, West and Central Africa for the past five years.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0355ET