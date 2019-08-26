Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ferdinand Piëch

Birthday : 04/17/1937
Place of birth : Vienne - Austria

Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82: Bild

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Board of German carmaker Volkswagen AG Piech waits for trial at the district court in Braunschweig

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ferdinand Piech, Volkswagen AG former chairman and chief executive, who transformed the German company from a struggling midsized carmaker into a global automotive powerhouse, has died, German tabloid Bild said on Monday.

Piech, 82, died on Sunday in Rosenheim, Bavaria, the German tabloid said, without citing sources.

A representative for the Piech and Porsche families, who still control a majority stake in Volkswagen through their family holding company Porsche SE, had no immediate comment.

Volkswagen could not be reached for comment.

Piech was a grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, the father of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle and part of the Porsche and Piech clans which today still control VW Group.

A brilliant engineer, Piech turned around VW after betting on a modular construction technique which allowed Audi, Skoda and VW brands to share up to 65% common parts, helping Volkswagen Group to attain greater economies of scale.

Under Piech's leadership, VW emphasized engineering brilliance ahead of profits, and went on an expansion spree, adding high-margin luxury marques Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini brands in a single year.

"First and foremost I always saw myself as a product person, and relied on gut instinct for market demand. Business and politics never distracted me from the core of our mission: to develop and make attractive cars," Piech wrote in his autobiography.

During his nine-year tenure Piech turned a loss equivalent of 1 billion euros into a 2.6 billion euro profit while spearheading VW's' expansion into a 12-brand empire which includes the Seat, Skoda, Bentley, Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Ducati brands in addition to the MAN and Scania truck brands.

Piech was known for his ability to outmaneuver competitors by stoking internal rivalries to his own advantage, even if it resulted in turning against his own managers, including VW Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder, to side with VW's labor leaders.

While working as a 31-year old development chief at Porsche in 1968, he invested two thirds of Porsche's annual racing budget to build 25 Porsche 917 race cars with an untested radical 600 horsepower air-cooled 12-cylinder engine design.

Family members accused Piech him of being an irresponsible manager after risking the company's budget, but the Porsche 917 went on to become one of the most successful race cars in history.

"It is not possible to take a company to the top by focusing on the highest level of harmony," Piech, who has 12 children from four different women, explained in his autobiography.

Governance at Porsche and VW was for decades marked by encouraging in-house rivalries.

While working as development chief at Audi, Piech decided to keep his top engineers in the dark about the aerodynamic qualities of the Audi 100 by using wind tunnels in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Turin to develop the vehicle.

That way no single engineer could defect to a rival with crucial know-how.

"I was in the middle of it all, putting together the pieces of the puzzle," Piech said in his autobiography.

Piech held various senior positions within the VW empire, including development jobs at Audi where he developed the brand's quattro four-wheel drive technology, and transformed the unit into a credible competitor to Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

He became Volkswagen's chief executive in 1993 and chairman in 2002 after a brief stint at Mercedes-Benz where he developed diesel engines.

By the late 1990's VW was selling more than 5 million cars a year with industry analysts crediting Piech for improving VW's image as a quality manufacturer.

Max Warburton, an analyst at Bernstein Research, described Piech as the architect of VW’s global success in a note from 2012.

"His stewardship of VW has been indisputably successful. Piech will go down in history as an automotive legend, in the same class as Gottlieb Daimler, Henry Ford and Kiichiro Toyoda."

Piech, resigned as Volkswagen chairman in April 2015 after falling out with his chief executive Martin Winterkorn. Volkswagen would become embroiled in an emissions cheating scandal only months later.

The fourth generation of the Porsche and Piech families now sit on the board of directors of Porsche Automobil Holding SE which controls a 52.2 percent stake in Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker.

(This story has been refiled to drop repeat of age in headline)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

By Edward Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.22% 55.54 Delayed Quote.7.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.72% 142.18 Delayed Quote.1.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ferdinand Piëch
 
07:09pFERDINAND PIËCH : Bild
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Porsche chairman
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Porsche SE has no information about Piech's stake sale talks
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : VW clan aims for quick deal over Ferdinand Piech's shares - source
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Bild am Sonntag
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Former Volkswagen chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech to lose board seat at Porsche SE - Bild am Sonntag
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Audi CEO steps down from Piech family foundation
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Ex-Israeli ambassador denies informing VW's Piech about diesel issues
RE
2017FERDINAND PIËCH : Ex-VW chairman Piech testifies in Winterkorn probe
RE
2016FERDINAND PIËCH : Piech, Porsche families say united behind VW management - Spiegel
RE
2015FERDINAND PIËCH : Piech stopped Winterkorn becoming VW chairman - media
RE
2015FERDINAND PIËCH : VW interim chairman to stay on, hunt for Piech successor continues - Bild
RE
2015FERDINAND PIËCH : Audi chairman says will take 'bit of time' to replace Piech on board
RE
2015FERDINAND PIËCH : Piech misses Porsche AGM, as VW seeks to build bridges
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
08/20JOHN HESS : Hess Has Been 2019's Top Oil and Gas Stock. It Has Nothing to Do With Shale.
DJ
08/23DAVID KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
08/21JOHN HESS : Stake in A Guyana Oil Field Lifts Hess -- WSJ
DJ
08/23DAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE
07:09pFERDINAND PIËCH : Bild
RE
08/25CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Reinhard Ploss Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group