Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone

Age : 78
Public asset : 2,989,495,610 USD
Linked companies : Caltagirone SpA
Biography : Founder of Caltagirone Editore SpA, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone is an Italian businessperson who h

Generali investor Caltagirone seeks multinational "with Italian sovereignty" - paper

03/25/2022 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, a leading investor in Generali, wants Italy's top insurer to grow into a big multinational "with Italian sovereignty", the business tycoon was quoted as saying on Friday. Generali is facing a power struggle over its board composition at a shareholder vote next month.

When asked whether change was also needed at the insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca, Caltagirone told daily Il Sole 24 Ore he was focused only on Generali.

Caltagirone, together with entrepreneur Leonardo Del Vecchio, Generali's third biggest investor, are opposing the reappointment of the insurer's current chief executive Philippe Donnet as they challenge the influence of Mediobanca.

The outgoing board has put forward Donnet for a third term as CEO and nominated Andrea Sironi, a leading international expert in governance and risk management who has served as dean of Milan's Bocconi University, as new chairman. Those nominees are backed by Mediobanca.

Caltagirone has submitted his own slate of nominees proposing Generali's head of Austria and CEE countries, Luciano Cirina as CEO and Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker and former chairman of Italian state investor CDP, as chairman.

Cirina and Costamagna plan to hold a news conference later on Friday.

In the interview Caltagirone said that Cirina and Costagnamagna are complementary and will present a strategy for the insurer, not yet a detailed business plan.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.98% 19.065 Delayed Quote.2.33%
CALTAGIRONE SPA -1.73% 3.98 Delayed Quote.0.76%
CALTAGIRONE SPA -1.73% 3.98 Delayed Quote.0.76%
Most Read News
 
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
RE
03/21Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit
RE
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Factbox-Warren Buffett's dealmaking spree over the years
RE
03/24BILL GATES : Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
RE
03/23ALEXANDER NOVAK : Sanctions on Russian oil and gas will hammer global market, Novak says
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Stocks to Rise After Wall -2-
DJ
Latest news about Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
 
03:21aFRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali investor Caltagirone seeks multinational "with Italian sovereignty" - paper
RE
02:28aGenerali investor Caltagirone seeks multinational "with Italian sovereignty" - paper
RE
03/24Italian Insurer Generali Suspends Austrian Unit Head; Interim Successor Named
MT
03/23PHILIPPE DONNET : Generali suspends Donnet's internal rival in CEO race
RE
03/23Generali Suspends Rebel Shareholder's Candidate From Regional Head Post
DJ
03/16Generali's Donnet faces internal rival to CEO crown
RE
03/15Generali Shareholder Nominates Austrian Unit's Head As New CEO
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 