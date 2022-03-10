Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone

Age : 78
Public asset : 3,156,654,951 USD
Linked companies : Caltagirone SpA
Biography : Founder of Caltagirone Editore SpA, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone is an Italian businessperson who h

Generali investor Caltagirone to present own CEO candidate

03/10/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds an umbrella as she arrives at the Italian insurance company Generali shareholders meeting in Trieste

ROME (Reuters) - Construction tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, the second-biggest investor in Generali , said on Thursday he would present his own candidate to lead Italy's biggest insurer, challenging the reappointment of current CEO Philippe Donnet.

Caltagirone and fellow billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, Generali's third-largest investor, are battling the insurer's single biggest shareholder, Italian investment bank Mediobanca.

The two sides will face off at the end of April when Generali's shareholders meet to elect a new board of directors.Caltagirone said in a statement he would present a slate of nominees for Generali's board which would include candidates for the positions of both chief executive and chairman.

Generali's outgoing board has put forward current CEO Donnet for a third term, a decision which was opposed by Caltagirone and a representative for Del Vecchio.

Both Caltagirone and Del Vecchio's representative have since stepped down from the board.

Caltagirone is expected to unveil in the coming days the names of his candidates to become Generali CEO and chairman.

He has so far held his cards close to his chest, with analysts saying he had to find a CEO candidate of high standing to challenge Donnet, but that person risked ending up without a job if Caltagirone lost his fight.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna could be a candidate for the role of chairman in Caltagirone's list, a person close to the matter said.

Generali has put forward current Borsa Italiana Chairman Andrea Sironi for the role of chairman under the list the board could finalise on Monday when it meets to approve full-year results.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stefano Bernabei; additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.94% 16.8 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA -1.40% 1.055 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -4.76% 8.124 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.54% 1.32 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
Most Read News
 
03/07CARL ICAHN : Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 billion Occidental stake as Icahn exits
RE
03/08CATHIE WOOD : ARK'S Wood sees Europe in recession, high oil prices to drive EV sales
RE
03/08WILLIAM ACKMAN : Oil Jumps, Stock Futures Rise After Dow Enters Correction
DJ
03/06CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ
RE
03/05JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA : Brazil government appoints Rodolfo Landim to chair Petrobras board
RE
03/07WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square takes new stake in Canadian Pacific
RE
03/08ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk seeks to end SEC muzzle on tweets, could face uphill battle
RE
Latest news about Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
 
02:01pFRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali investor Caltagirone to present own CEO candidate
RE
12:28pGenerali investor Caltagirone to present own CEO candidate
RE
02/16Generali chairman to quit in April amid investor tensions
RE
02/16Generali Chairman to Resign From Board At End of Term
DJ
02/16Generali chairman to quit amid investor tensions
T3
02/15Two Activist Investors Seek Open Dialogue With Generali To Ensure Future Growth
MT
02/15Activist Generali investors call for "open dialogue"
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 