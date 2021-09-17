Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone

Age : 78
Public asset : 2,620,954,307 USD
Biography : Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone is an Italian businessperson who founded Caltagirone Editore SpA and w

Italian billionaires seek allies in battle over Generali CEO

09/17/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste

MILAN (Reuters) - Two Italian tycoons who are leading investors in Generali are looking for allies after joining forces in a bid to have a say over the choice of the insurer's next chief executive, a document showed on Friday.

Construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio on Saturday unveiled a shareholder pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali ahead of a general meeting in early 2022 to name a new board.

Following a request by market regulator Consob to disclose additional information about the agreement, Generali on Friday said the pact clinched by Del Vecchio, 86, and Caltagirone, 78, was open to other investors.

The two shareholders have no plans to effectively control the insurer through their combined 11.1% stake, so as to avoid triggering a mandatory buyout offer, the document said.

Generali CEO Philippe Donnet has come under pressure from Caltagirone and Del Vecchio, who consider his merger and acquisitions strategy insufficiently ambitious, sources have previously said.

Donnet has the backing of Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank and the main Generali investor with a 13% stake.

In a move that could potentially give them more clout over Generali, both Del Vecchio and Caltagirone have built stakes in Mediobanca.

Highlighting a fracture within the board, Generali on Monday said a majority of its directors was in favour of Donnet's reappointment.

Without a compromise, Del Vecchio and Caltagirone are ready to back an alternative CEO candidate, sources have said.

But they need to recruit allies to counter the influence of Mediobanca, which on Monday could count on the support of eight out of 12 non-executive Generali board members at the meeting.

Among the eight was Lorenzo Pelliccioli, who represents Italy's De Agostini group, a 1.5% investor in Generali, according to people close to the matter.

Italy's Benetton family and Turin-based banking foundation CRT, which together own 5.4% of Generali but have no representatives on its board, have yet to take sides and could take a decision in the coming weeks, the people said.

The Benettons and CRT had no comment.

Del Vecchio and Caltagirone will have to contend also with institutional investors, which own around 40% of Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Gianluca Semeraro and Claudia Cristoferi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -1.20% 17.655 Delayed Quote.25.32%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.51% 170.3 Real-time Quote.34.21%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -0.26% 9.956 Delayed Quote.32.39%
Most Read News
 
09/14BRAD SMITH : Microsoft to buy back up to $60 billion in shares; names Brad Smith vice chair
RE
09/14CATHIE WOOD : ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks
RE
09/13MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital raises annual profit outlook for a third time
RE
09/15JARED ISAACMAN : Stock Futures Tick Up After Market Pullback
DJ
09/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia
RE
09:11aSTELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyJet shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou shuns rights issue -source
RE
09/14MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness
RE
Latest news about Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
 
11:22aFRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Italian billionaires seek allies in battle over Generali CEO
RE
09/15Generali Board Says Majority of Members Intend to Extend CEO's Mandate In Light of Shareholder Calls
MT
09/14PHILIPPE DONNET : Majority of Generali Directors Supports Third Mandate for CEO Philippe Donnet
DJ
09/14PHILIPPE DONNET : Generali says majority of directors back keeping Donnet as CEO
RE
09/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, General Motors, Amazon...

Popular Business Leaders
 