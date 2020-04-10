Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

François-Henri Pinault

Birthday : 05/28/1962
Place of birth : Rennes (22) - France
Linked companies : Kering SA
Biography : Founder of Pinault SARL, François Jean Henri Pinault is a French businessperson who has been at the

Kering luxury goods billionaire Pinault agrees to pay cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/10/2020 | 03:57am EDT
Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of French luxury group Kering, attends the annual news conference of Kering at the company's headquarters in Paris

François-Henri Pinault, the French billionaire chairman and CEO of luxury goods group Kering, has agreed to a pay cut in the latest example of top executives accepting lower salaries as a gesture of solidarity during the coronavirus crisis.

"Given the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economic activity, François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, has decided to reduce the fixed portion of his salary by 25% from April 1st, until the end of 2020," Kering said on Friday.

"In addition, François-Henri Pinault and Jean-François-Palus, Group Managing Director, have decided to waive the entirety of the variable portions of their annual remuneration for 2020," added the company.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING -0.35% 473.7 Real-time Quote.-19.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about François-Henri Pinault
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/05JACK MA : Kept at Home by the Coronavirus, Many Chinese Fall Behind on Their Debts
DJ
04/07JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief
DJ
04/05ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Lisbon court seizes NOS shares held by Angola's dos Santos
RE
04/07JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts
RE
04/07DAVID SIMON : More Retail Property Landlords Take Pay Cuts
DJ
04/06JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon calls 'bad recession', mulls suspending 2020 dividend
RE
04/03DAVID HENRY : Soaring unemployment increases odds U.S. banks will cut dividends
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak François-henri Pinault Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group