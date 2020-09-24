Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Friede Springer

Public asset : 3,573,045,568 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Axel Springer SE
Biography : Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axe

Axel Springer heiress anoints CEO Doepfner to succeed her at German publisher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 11:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO:

Friede Springer, heiress to German tycoon Axel Springer's media empire, designated Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner as her successor on Wednesday as she gifted, sold and transferred the right to vote her stake in the business to him.

The living bequest marks the latest dynastic twist at the publisher whose Bild and Welt newspapers became the leading right-wing dailies in postwar West Germany and which last year was taken private.

Friede was founder Axel Springer's fifth wife and, after his death in 1985, she consolidated her control over the business.

She entrusted running the business to Doepfner in 2002 and, in a statement released by the company, said she was now completing the handover.

"I have always said that I will ensure continuity in the company," Friede Springer, 78, said.

"I am very happy and grateful to have found my successor in Mathias."

Under the arrangement, Friede Springer will sell a 4.1% stake to Doepfner and gift 15% more - bringing the 57-year-old executive's direct stake to 22%. She is also transferring voting rights to Doepfner for her remaining 22% in the business.

The handover follows a deal last year to delist Axel Springer from the German stock exchange in which private equity house KKR bought out minority shareholders, valuing the business at 6.8 billion euros ($7.9 billion).

The valuation on the 4.1% stake sold to Doepfner works out at 276 million euros, based on a KKR filing. Applying a similar benchmark to Friede Springer's gift of stock makes it worth around 1 billion euros.

The partnership with KKR, which owns around 48% of Axel Springer, seeks to invest in its portfolio of digital and media assets without facing the demand for short-term performance typically sought by investors in public equity markets. ($1 = 0.8589 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Douglas Busvine. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE 7.84% 55 End-of-day quote.-12.42%
KKR & CO. INC. -2.32% 33.27 Delayed Quote.16.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Friede Springer
 
11:29aFRIEDE SPRINGER : Axel Springer heiress anoints CEO Doepfner to succeed her at German publisher
RE
06:21aELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
04:29aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary
RE
02:30aARNOUT SCHUIJFF : Adyen Co-Founder, CTO Arnout Schuijff to Step Down
DJ
09/23PETER KING : Westpac to Pay Record Fine for 23 Million Money-Laundering, Terror-Financing Breaches
DJ
09/23JAYSON PENN : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23PETER KING : Westpac Agrees to Pay A$1.3 Billion Fine for Austrac Breaches -- Update
DJ
09/23AXEL WEBER : Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen - Bilanz
RE
09/23PATRICK DRAHI : Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin to invest in auction house Sotheby's
RE
09/23BARRY PERRY : Fortis Inc. President, CEO Barry Perry to Retire at End of Year
DJ
09/23BERNARD ARNAULT : Qatar fund emboldens calls for governance change at Lagardere
RE
09/23ARNAUD LAGARDÈRE : Lagardere welcomes Qatar's demand for board representation - spokeswoman
RE
09/23MARK DAVIS : Glencore says Kamoto Copper Company ramping up to full production
RE
09/23PAUL WALKER : RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair
DJ
09/23ELON MUSK : Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/23ELON MUSK : Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away
RE
09/21ELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
06:21aELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
09/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
09/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola partners back company despite founder Milton's exit, CFO says
RE
09/19MARY BARRA : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele Gilberto Tomazoni François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group