Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Friede Springer

Public asset : 310,687,916 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Axel Springer SE
Biography : Presently, Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Dr. Springer is also on the board of Axel Springer SE and Chairman-Executive Board at Friede Springer Stiftung.

Axel Springer revenue, profits fall in second quarter as weaker economy weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 02:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of German publisher Axel Springer SE Doepfner holds a speech during the annual news conference in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer reported a decline in second-quarter earnings as a weakening economy hit its jobs classifieds business and it invested more in long-term growth projects.

Springer, being taken private in an agreed deal with KKR, confirmed guidance that was lowered when it announced in June that the U.S. private equity house would tender to buy out minority investors.

That deal, at 63 euros a share, won the necessary acceptances earlier this month and is expected to close towards the end of this year or in early 2020.

"We are focusing on long-term growth," said CEO Mathias Doepfner, emphasising the five-year alliance with KKR. "That's why we're investing - in a difficult economic environment - in people, products and technology where we see growth potential."

KKR has received acceptances for 27.8% of Springer shares, while Friede Springer - widow of the company's founder - and Doepfner between them hold 45.4%, securing joint control over the business.

Second-quarter revenue fell by 3.6% to 759 million euros (£703 million) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 3% to 178 million euros.

Revenue growth in classifieds media, which includes jobs portal Stepstone, slowed to 1.3%, reflecting a weakening economic environment.

That's a concern because Springer's traditional news media, led by newspapers Bild and Welt, is experiencing double-digit declines in advertising revenue that can't be offset by digital subscriptions.

Stepstone has come under pressure of late from Google Jobs, whose launch has triggered an antitrust complaint from two dozen job sites in Europe who complain the Alphabet unit is unfairly prioritising its own search results.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and David Holmes)

By Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.89% 1196.73 Delayed Quote.12.40%
AXEL SPRINGER -0.16% 62.95 Delayed Quote.27.68%
KKR & CO INC 2.29% 25.03 Delayed Quote.27.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Friede Springer
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
08/12SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Is a Huge Backer of U.S. Banks
DJ
08/13JOHN MALONE : CBS-Viacom Merger Opens Door to More Deals
DJ
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
08/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group