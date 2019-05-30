Axel Springer shares up 20% as family taps KKR for strategic investment

Friede Springer Public asset : 310,687,916 USD Country of residence : Unknown Linked companies : Axel Springer SE Biography : Presently, Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Dr. Springer is also on the board of Axel Springer SE and Chairman-Executive Board at Friede Springer Stiftung. » Read more