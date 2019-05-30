Biography : Presently, Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Dr. Springer is also on the board of Axel Springer SE and Chairman-Executive Board at Friede Springer Stiftung.
Axel Springer shares up 20% as family taps KKR for strategic investment
05/30/2019 | 03:49am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Axel Springer jumped by 20% at the open on Thursday after the German publisher's controlling shareholders entered talks with private equity house KKR on a potential strategic investment in the business.
The negotiations will allow KKR to launch a public tender offer to buy out minority shareholders, after KKR agreed on a consortium with companies held by Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner, the company said late on Wednesday.
