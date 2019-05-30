Log in
Friede Springer

Public asset : 310,687,916 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Axel Springer SE
Biography : Presently, Friede Springer is Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundation and Managing Director at Axel Springer Gesellschaft fuer Publizistik GmbH & Co. Dr. Springer is also on the board of Axel Springer SE and Chairman-Executive Board at Friede Springer Stiftung.

Axel Springer shares up 20% as family taps KKR for strategic investment

05/30/2019 | 03:49am EDT
CEO of German publisher Axel Springer SE Doepfner holds a speech during the annual news conference in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Axel Springer jumped by 20% at the open on Thursday after the German publisher's controlling shareholders entered talks with private equity house KKR on a potential strategic investment in the business.

The negotiations will allow KKR to launch a public tender offer to buy out minority shareholders, after KKR agreed on a consortium with companies held by Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner, the company said late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE 21.18% 54.6 Delayed Quote.-8.67%
