Business Leaders
Friede Springer

Age : 2018
Public asset : 388,190,474 USD
Linked companies : Axel Springer SE
Biography : Presently, Friede Springer holds the position of Chairman-Executive Board at Axel Springer Foundatio

Canada's CPPIB to join KKR in building Axel Springer stake

10/15/2019 | 01:03pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it will invest at least 500 million euros ($551.95 million) in a KKR & Co Inc-owned holding firm conducting a public tender offer for the shares of German publisher Axel Springer.

In August, KKR became the biggest shareholder of Axel Springer, paying 2.9 billion euros for a 43.54% stake.

CPPIB said on Tuesday the investment by its European subsidiary will happen in the coming months and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The stakebuilding by KKR was done in concert with Friede Springer, the widow of the company's name-sake founder, and is aimed at taking the publisher private by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks treated in this article : Axel Springer SE, KKR & Co. Inc.
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE 1.51% 63.9 Delayed Quote.27.48%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.37% 26.77 Delayed Quote.33.11%
