Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Fulvio Conti

Public asset : 5,369,090 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Fulvio Conti is a Partner at Innova Italy Partners Srl, a Chairman at Telecom Italia SpA, an Ind

Telecom Italia Names Salvatore Rossi Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:49am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Telecom Italia Spa (TIT.MI) said Monday that it has appointed Salvatore Rossi chairman of the company's board of directors.

Former chairman Fulvio Conti stepped down from the Italian telecoms company's board in late September.

Mr. Rossi was nominated unanimously by the board, Telecom Italia said, and doesn't hold any shares in the company.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected on October 22, 2019 because the original misstated the last name of the former chairman of Telecom Italia in the second paragraph. It is Fulvio Conti, not Fulvio Rossi.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINANCIÈRE HOCHE BAINS-LES-BAINS 0.00% 14.9 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TELECOM ITALIA 0.39% 0.5375 End-of-day quote.10.78%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Fulvio Conti
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16CARLOS SLIM : Mexican billionaire Slim vows to invest in Mexico, touting economic prospects
RE
10/19MARK HURD : Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62 -- WSJ
DJ
10/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire seeks Fed leeway to boost BofA bet - Fed
RE
10/18MARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
10/18JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
10/17MARC BENIOFF : Marc Benioff of Salesforce Sounds Alarm on Technology
DJ
10/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Warren takes swipe at Mark Zuckerberg over political ads
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group