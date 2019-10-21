Telecom Italia Names Salvatore Rossi Chairman

By Giulia Petroni



Telecom Italia Spa (TIT.MI) said Monday that it has appointed Salvatore Rossi chairman of the company's board of directors.

Former chairman Fulvio Conti stepped down from the Italian telecoms company's board in late September.

Mr. Rossi was nominated unanimously by the board, Telecom Italia said, and doesn't hold any shares in the company.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected on October 22, 2019 because the original misstated the last name of the former chairman of Telecom Italia in the second paragraph. It is Fulvio Conti, not Fulvio Rossi.