Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Fulvio Conti

Age : 72
Public asset : 3,921,377 USD
Biography : Fulvio Conti is an Italian businessperson who has been at the helm of 8 different companies. Current

Telecom Italia chairman Conti expected to resign - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - The chairman of Telecom Italia, Fulvio Conti, is expected to resign in a move that signals an easing of tensions between the phone company's main shareholders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Conti was appointed chairman of Telecom Italia (TIM) in May 2018 by U.S. activist fund Elliott, which controls two thirds of the 15-strong board.

He has since been embroiled in a dispute with French media group Vivendi, which is TIM's top investor with a 24 percent stake.

Conti's resignation could be announced at a TIM board meeting scheduled for late September, one of the sources said.

The source said Conti's exit would be a step forward towards a broader deal between the company's leading shareholders, which include state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) with a 10 percent stake, over governance at the group.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

News that Conti was planning to resign was first reported by la Repubblica daily on Thursday.

Longer term, a truce between Vivendi and Elliott is expected to help the creation of a single network operator, a project backed by CDP which, however, has been one of the main bones of contention between Elliott and Vivendi.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Stefano Bernabei in Rome, editing by Valentina Za)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ -1.91% 3.8 Real-time Quote.10.69%
FINANCIÈRE HOCHE BAINS-LES-BAINS 0.00% 14.9 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TELECOM ITALIA 1.09% 0.514 End-of-day quote.4.24%
VIVENDI 0.76% 25.14 Real-time Quote.17.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Fulvio Conti
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/11CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Management Withholds Full Ghosn Report From Board
DJ
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
09/11MARTIN SORRELL : Account wins put Sorrell's S4 Capital on course to double in size
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group